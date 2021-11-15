Having money to build on is always a great way to start achieving your personal and business goals quicker. This is the idea of generational wealth, where money is passed down through the generations, continuing to benefit the future of your family or business. However, whilst some may have already experienced this helping hand from past generations, others will want to start this to help put in place wealth and assets to pass on in future. Here’s our quick guide on how to build generational business wealth.
Get Control of Your Personal Finances
No matter how determined you are to build generational wealth, if your personal finances are full of debt or high expenditure, this will impact how much you can save. Whilst some budding entrepreneurs are able to apply for a business loan and get the head start they need, others may struggle due to a low credit rating. This can also affect your personal finances and make it difficult to cover those emergency expenses that can crop up. There are loans for bad credit that are designed to help in this way, so you can resolve an unexpected bill quickly. Focus on the obstacles in your personal finances and work to reduce any areas of concern.
Invest in Assets
It’s no secret that investing wisely can reap rewards by turning a small investment into a successful one. There are many stories of entrepreneurs that have seen a great opportunity and invested early that has eventually given them a windfall down the line, but this can be few and far between and isn’t a given for all investors. When building generational wealth, it’s about playing the long game so you will need to be patient.
The stock market is a great place to do this as you can build for the future and over many years. Another area would be to invest in physical assets such as property that can then be passed on for later generations, whether that be a home or other valuables such as art or jewellery. There are many ways to approach putting money into assets, but doing so wisely is most important.
Save your Hard Earned Money
Of course, if you are spending all the money you earn, then the risk is that you won’t have anything to put to one side. Investing is great, but you need to make allowances for those investments that do not work out. Saving is still the most effective way to build generational wealth, so for those who can put aside plenty each month without struggle, you can quickly build a nest egg that will continue to grow if left.
It can be difficult to save for your own retirement and generational wealth, with your own savings pot being a priority. If possible, keep both separate so that there is no confusion, and you can keep track of what you have. If you have multiple streams of income, for example, then you could define which can go towards personal savings and those towards your future relatives.
There are many ways to approach building generational wealth, but having a clear plan in place will help you start adding to this sooner rather than later.
This article is for information and educational purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.