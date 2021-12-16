Ho Ho…I’ve Been Scammed! – How Shoppers Can Stay Vigilant over the Festive Period

David Woodfine is an ex-GCHQ and MOD cyber specialist and Co-founder and Managing Director at Cyber Security Associates ( CSA), a UK cyber security consultancy. Before founding Cyber Security Associates, David served in the Royal Air Force for over 20 years as a senior engineering officer. This included a number of operational cyber security leadership positions, including the responsibility for the management and operation of the MOD’s Cyber Security Operations Centre (providing 24/7 cyber defence for over ½ million devices worldwide) and the military Cyber Unit embedded within GCHQ. Alongside growing and building the CSA business and brand, he continues to provide strategic cyber consultancy advice and guidance, where he will take a business through the challenge of dealing with cyber security and the risks associated. He is able to map business requirements to information security, provide innovative processes, strategic recommendations and proposed solutions to enhance cyber security.