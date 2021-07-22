How and Why Connected Devices Have Grown in Popularity over the Last Five Years

Connected devices, also known as smart devices, are taking over the market. Thanks to the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), the way our products can interact with us, our other devices, and the world around them has changed forever. But how and why have these items become so popular?
Although the IoT started gaining ground in the late 2000’s, connected products have grown in popularity over the last five years. From the Amazon Alexa to home appliances that synch with our smartphones, it’s clear these sorts of devices are here to stay – with global spending on smart home systems expected to reach $157 billion by 2023.
In this blog post, we’ll explain how and why connected devices have gained popularity over the last five years. As next gen connected devices continue to disrupt the market, let’s take a closer look at how smart products have changed what we expect from our tech.
1. We can synchronise our devices
According to research by Statista, one of the key factors driving the adoption of smart home products in the United Kingdom is interconnectivity – the fact that our devices can work with other devices in our homes. 47% of survey respondents gave this as an ‘essential’ factor when choosing connected products, and it’s clear we now rely on being able to synchronise our devices both inside and outside the home.
By linking our devices, we can create an integrated system that automates everyday processes from a centralised smart hub. Forget an alarm clock – why not give yourself a good morning wakeup with lights, music, and a smart coffee machine that turns on automatically while you’re still in bed?
2. They give us greater transparency
Another reason why connected devices have become more popular over the last five years is their transparency. Products such as smart home meters, watches, and fitness trackers can give us information we never used to have at our fingertips – whether it’s the amount of money we’re spending on energy or the number of steps we’re taking a day.
This transparency means that connected devices have quickly become indispensable. If we stop using these products, we stop having access to valuable information that can help us make better choices about our health, home, and money.
As the demand for personalised products and services continues to grow, smart devices are filling an important gap. For many of us, these items have removed the need to pay for professional advice when it comes to fields such as nutrition or our finances. Instead, we can access the information we need on a day-to-day – and even minute-to-minute – basis, all from a handy device we can hold in our hand.
3. They’re convenient
The ultimate argument for buying connected devices is their convenience. By synching our appliances and products with our smartphones, we can have 24/7 control over our homes – no matter where we are in the world.
Is there a stranger hanging around your front door? A smart doorbell can send a notification to your phone to let you know. Has your energy provider just upped their rates? Your smart home meter can warn you right away. Are you running low on your groceries? Your fridge can send you a text!
Connected devices offer the ultimate convenience, alerting us to circumstances that could require our attention. This enables us to take control of our homes and manage a variety of different factors from within a single interface (our smartphone).
From smart speakers to cars, it’s clear connected devices are taking on an ever-bigger role in our lives. What’s next for the world of smart products?