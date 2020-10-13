Simple Home Improvements That Can Save You Money in the Long Term

Your home is one of the most important investments in your life. Unfortunately, it can also be one of the most costly. Whether it’s your high monthly bills, pricey upgrades, or even health-related issues, there can be several hidden issues constantly emptying your wallet.
Luckily, with the right, simple home improvements, you can address the money drainers in your home and start saving more money in the long run.
Go Green, Save Green
Investing in energy-saving improvements is not only better for the environment, but is a simple way to ensure maximum efficiency and financial savings. Start by replacing lightbulbs throughout your house with energy-efficient ones. It’s a small change that can make a positive difference in your expensive monthly energy bills.
From there you can think bigger with things like your heating and cooling equipment. If you want to replace any old HVAC equipment, opt for high-efficiency replacements. You can also upgrade your appliances to be more green by switching them to energy-efficient ones that also use less water.
If you’re not ready to replace anything, you can still search for leaks in heating, cooling, and air ducts. Leaks, even the small ones,< a href="https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/minimizing-energy-losses-ducts">can end up costing you big. You can seal them yourself or call in a professional, but either way, it’s worth it, in the long run, to take care of leaks as soon as possible.
Take Care of Hidden Dangers
Although it is important for more obvious reasons, maintaining the health of your family is one area of your home that is generally overlooked as a place for financial saving. It might seem odd to think of home improvements this way, but, unfortunately, older homes can be a health trap that could end up costing you more than just worry and concern.
While the use of things like lead paint has been banned, it could still be hidden somewhere in your home as the ban only took effect in the late 70s. Additionally, with it once being a popular construction resource up until the 70s as well, taking the necessary precautions to ensure your home is asbestos-free is an easy way to avoid long-term, life-threatening, and costly conditions for your entire family.
Stay on Top of Chores
Not everyone has the time or resources to take on major home improvements in order to save money. However, a really quick, low-cost way to help ensure you’re still saving money in the long term is by regularly cleaning. And we’re talking more than just doing the dishes.
Clogged gutters can lead to costly water damage. Make sure yours have proper drainage to avoid waking up one day to a flooded basement — or worse. Similarly, keeping the drains in your bathroom clear of hair and other clogging debris can save you an expensive plumbing bill. Avoid harsh drain cleaners though as they can lead to toilet bowl cracks, melted PVC pipes, and even dissolve the glue keeping your pipes together. Repairing any one of those things will cost you.
Drain cleaners are also harmful to the environment as they can contaminate the water supply, which then becomes extremely dangerous for plants and animals to consume. Instead, opt for an inexpensive drain snake that can easily be manoeuvred in even the smallest of drains and is equipped with hair grabbing hooks on either side.
Finding news ways to improve your home doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With a few habitual changes, simple upgrades, and little elbows grease, you can keep those precious dollars in your wallet, where they belong.