Helpful Tips for Choosing the Right Mobility Scooter

If you have decided that you or a relative require the help of a mobility scooter to get about, then you may be feeling a little confused or uncertain when it comes to finding the right scooter. If so, then never fear – here are some suggestions that you can use to help you choose the ideal mobility aid that will provide new freedom and support for you or your loved one.
What Class Of Scooter Do You Need?
You may not realise this, but there are a couple of different ‘classes’ of mobility scooter – and although you do not need to get a license to operate one, you do need to register your scooter if you choose a Class 3 model. Class 2 mobility scooters have a top speed of 4 mph and should not be used on the road, unless it is unavoidable due to a lack of pavement.
Class 3 scooters can be used on the road, where their maximum speed climbs from 4 mph to 8 mph. This is why they require registration and have an age restriction of 14 years and above. The class of scooter you choose will depend on your unique requirements
How Size Scooter Would You Prefer?
Just as there is more than one class of scooter or powerchair, there is also more than one size, not to mention different configurations of wheels.
For example, there are three-wheel scooters, which are ideal for use indoors, as they can fit through internal doorways easily and can handle corners without much trouble. Then there are four-wheel versions, which are best used outdoors, as they have bigger wheels and better ground clearance.
When it comes to sizing, you can choose between small, medium, or large mobility scooters.
Smaller scooters and powerchairs are best for use around the home, as they can easily move around your house, but could be rather bumpy on pavements. Medium-sized scooters are ideal for short jaunts out and about, perhaps to visit a neighbour or pop to the shops. Large scooters can travel even further but have a large turning radius, so they need plenty of room to manoeuvre.
What About Pricing?
Prices of mobility scooters can vary widely, from a few hundred pounds to several thousand.
Depending on your needs, you may want to sign up to a special program, such as the Motability Powerchair and Scooter Scheme provided by Mobility Solutions. If you meet the criteria, you can lease a scooter that suits your requirements for three years, inclusive of insurance, hassle-free repairs and servicing. Intrigued? Find out if you’re eligible and learn more about the scheme and how it can help you get out and about.
What Controls Are Best?
Because most mobility scooters require constant pressure from your hands to drive and steer them, it’s important that you think about your manual dexterity before choosing a scooter. Most scooters come with a standard t-shaped ‘tiller’ which require the use of both hands for steering and operating the controls. If you struggle with your dexterity, don’t worry – you can look for a model that comes with a delta tiller, which will be easier for you to operate.
Where Will It Be Stored?
One final consideration to take into account is where you will keep your scooter. Smaller models can probably be kept inside the home when they are not in use, but larger scooters may have to be stored in a garage, shed, or outbuilding.