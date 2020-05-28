Get Your Website Off the Ground with These Marketing Tips

You’re taking your small business, niche idea, or product/service online and have developed a website. You think the hard work is done and the customers or clients will start flooding in. Think again. Creating your website is just the beginning and you risk all your early effort going to waste if you don’t work to maximize its potential.
In the online world, you are entering an incredibly competitive space, no matter your particular niche. To stand out from the crowd, you need to ensure your website is as visible as possible. Here’s the good news: in this post, you can find out some free and basic concepts for maximizing the potential of your website.
But first, let’s start with an example. You’ve just started a blog that discusses the online casino industry, intending to become an authority in the niche by providing reviews. Your website looks excellent and is detailed when talking about the best online slots and other casino games. However, having a platform for readers to learn about casino games is not enough if people do not even know your website exists.
This is a familiar story for many small online operations… you may have the content, but how do you attract visitors? Below are some of the best tips and the great news is you don’t need to spend a cent!
SEO
By far the most constructive way of getting your website noticed is to perfect your Search Engine Optimization (SEO). You’ve probably heard of this term before as it is the underpinning of most online marketing. SEO essentially prepares your website to be found and ranked by search engines.
Studies have shown most web users will only look at the first page of Google results, and often only the top half. In other words, if your website is at or near the top of search engine rankings, you will see traffic increase. Imagine the boost in viewers your online casino website will get if you rank number one on Google for the search term “best online slots”.
However, SEO is often a complex system that requires imaginative keyword usage mixed with stellar content. Do your research, read about SEO, discover the best keywords for your website, and start applying a robust strategy for becoming friendlier to search engines.
Guest Blogging
In the realm of business, it often feels counter-intuitive to do something for free, but in the world of online marketing, a freebie can bring your rewards down the road. When your website is new, your goal should be to attract as many visitors as possible. You’re selling something (a product, service, or idea) and the only way it will be sold is if people see it.
An excellent way to let customers know your website is out there is through guest blogging. Here’s the lowdown: you write on other blogs for free. If you can show readers of other more established blogs you are an authority on your subject, they will think your website is worth checking out. Guest blogging is a way of telling people your site exists and it will provide value to them when they visit.
Social Media Marketing
You have probably read a thousand articles that say you absolutely must be on social media as a small business owner in the online world. I would love to break the trend here, but it’s the truth… you absolutely must be on social media as a small business owner in the online world.
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms are an excellent way to get noticed. You can reach millions of potential clients quickly and efficiently, and you can do it for free. Social media marketing is a major boost for any website, which is why even giant corporations maintain a social media presence.
Getting started with social media marketing is easy, but becoming an expert takes time and research. Importantly, the trick to success on social media is finding ways to transition those social media followers into visitors and customers on your website.
Final Thoughts
Naturally, there are many more ways to promote your website, and the three listed above merely scratch the surface. For example, finding ways to engage with visitors through calls to action, ensuring your website looks good, and email marketing are all powerful tools. Still, if you only follow the tips mentioned in this article, your new website will be in a good position to find new customers or readers.