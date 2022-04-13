Frugal Digital Marketing Strategies to Give Your Business a Well-Deserved Boost

Digital marketing isn’t an expense but an investment. Every dime you spend works towards earning you more in benefits – conversions, attracting more traffic, and boosting your overall brand exposure. Throwing more money into your marketing and advertising doesn’t necessarily yield more positive results. You must allocate your budget strategically. If money is scarce, building a successful digital marketing strategy can be a challenge. If you try hard enough, you can overcome the problem of limited financial resources. There are various strategies you can use, regardless of the constrictions of your low budget. It doesn’t take a huge corporate budget to compete online.
Create A Quality Blog to Draw Attention to Your Site
It’s essential (and easy) to start a blog. Your website doesn’t offer enough information, personality, or authority to catch the eye. This is where the blog comes in. You have solutions and care about solving your customers’ problems. This instills confidence. When you publish blog posts, you establish your brand as an authority in the industry. An active and informative blog is the best way to help people become acquainted with your brand and offering. Armed with some keywords, you can start publishing content.
Filling pages with over optimized keywords isn’t going to cut it. While not as popular as some years ago, this tactic is still deployed by some brands to boost search engine visibility. Not only is it unethical, but also it will hurt your search engine rankings. You should better focus on creating quality content. And talking about mistakes, make sure to avoid these errors if you want to have a better chance of ranking high:
- Buying links. Backlinks are a commodity, and like in the case of all commodities, there are people looking to buy and sell backlinks. Buying links is a waste of your money. if you pay for countless links to be pointed at your website, Google’s bots will know.
- Duplicate content. When duplicate content is present, you suffer rankings and traffic losses. Don’t post the same content and make it look like it got there accidentally. Duplicate content doesn’t cause penalties, but it’ll have a negative effect on your organic traffic.
- Leaving title tags automated. You should keep the title short, meaning no more than 60 characters. Come up with a genuine title that discourages Google from rewriting it in the snippets. A good title tag produces maximum visibility, while a bad one can sink your page.
Run Instagram Ads on A Small Budget
If you have a limited budget, test your Instagram ads. As highlighted by the specialists at DPDK, a prominent digital agency, ads aren’t expensive, therefore, don’t hesitate to give them a shot. Create an ad and flaunt what your brand is aiming at. Most importantly, monitor every stage of the advertisement, and edit before you finally publish. The message shouldn’t be confusing to understand so that a wide range of viewers can interpret it. Any form of visual content can perform well, but brands see more engagement with video ads. Placements for video ads include Stories, Reels, and Explore.
Start Building Up Your Email List
Email marketing is as inexpensive as you need it to be. Also, it’s an easy way to get in touch with your target audience. With the right strategy, you can earn more business profits. Surprisingly, email marketing is more effective than Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social channels. Benefits include greater response rates, personalization, trust-building, versatility, and simplicity. It’s not necessary to start with an automation platform, but you’re going to need a list. Here are some marketing tips you need to know right now:
- Use a cliffhanger in the subject line. Hold the interest of your readers and keep them coming back to you. If you want people to open your emails, use a cliffhanger. Use something along the lines of “The secret to streamlining your workday is …” or “Wake up like this …”.
- Make CTA buttons contextual. Product pages should have at least two CTAs. Instead of using something like “buy now” or “shop now”, be more creative. Create a sense of urgency that helps drive action. A good example would be “Yes! I want a free upgrade.”
- A/B test your email copy. Send one variation of your campaign to a subset of subscribers and another variation to a different set of subscribers. This split testing will improve your email campaigns.
Don’t forget about mobile device optimization. You can have the most engaging content, but if the mobile experience is less than perfect, your email will be history.
Getting Involved in Forums to Spread the Word About Your Brand
On mainstream social channels, it’s harder to break through the noise. If you want to drive brand engagement in an age when distractions are everywhere, consider getting involved on forums. Did you really think that Facebook is the only place where you can take part in discussions? A forum is a private space where you can share company/industry news, get feedback on your latest idea, and test the waters for upcoming changes. With a dedicated community forum tool, you can skip Facebook’s limited functionalities and host a discussion on your own terms.
Whenever someone asks a question related to your products or services, offer a useful answer. This is the best way to demonstrate your expertise. Once you’ve gained the respect of other users, you can focus a bit more on marketing. Join the right online communities. You can ask employees, customers, and suppliers where they hang out. People participate in forums in their free time, so you have to be patient. If you have disputes with other members, settle them privately. It’s not a good idea to call them out on an ongoing thread.
As you can see, digital marketing doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and it simply requires a little time investment. Marketing your brand doesn’t have to be complex or expensive. Whether you’re a big enterprise or a small company, the strategies discussed earlier will come in handy.