Tips for Finding Business Leads through LinkedIn

Finding business leads through LinkedIn is more about finding the right kinds of leads and less about how many leads you find.
And you can find the right type of leads if you know how to use LinkedIn effectively. We’ll discuss that in this article: read the best practices for finding the right leads through LinkedIn here.
Start with Branding
To start using LinkedIn effectively, optimize your profile and/or business page. Here are some key tips.
Optimize Your Profile
Your profile is your starting point, so optimize it.
Make it professional, detailed, and clear to get the attention of your most qualified prospects. Deliver an enticing personal brand.
Create Branded Contents
You have a timeline where you can post:
- Images
- Videos
- PDFs
- Articles
Make sure that every post you publish aligns with and contributes to your branding. Display your expertise with every post to attract potential leads.
This also helps when others are using a LinkedIn Xray tool to search for businesses or people like you.
Lead with Insights
Your audience expects more than copied quotes and shared images; they respond to insights. These insights can be in the form of fact-based analysis, statistics, or personal opinions from relevant experiences.
Up Your Interaction
LinkedIn loves interactions and engagements. These tips will help you make better interactions and boost your engagement rate.
Look at Who’s Viewing You
LinkedIn has a useful feature where you can view who has been checking your profile. And each of those viewers is a potential lead.
Take time to look at them; you may find a solid lead interested in doing business with you.
Remember that they also get notifications when you view their profile. It’s one of the more surprising benefits of searching people on LinkedIn.
Connect with Others and Send Messages
Build your contacts by sending and accepting connection requests — consistently. Although not everyone will connect with you, you got nothing to lose.
Look at the “People You May Know” list and connect with others. Sending direct messages is also a good way to start engaging and connecting with others.
Join Groups
LinkedIn has a feature where you can connect with people within the same groups as you. So join groups, and use it as a more targeted way of expanding your network and engaging with others.
Search, Track, and Invest
After building your brand and expanding your network, it’s time to get more serious about the word “search.” This, and more with the following tips.
Use LinkedIn Search
On LinkedIn, you can use advanced searching methods, such as LinkedIn Xray search. It’s a method used to find more precise and relevant searches on LinkedIn.
Xray tools narrow down search results to the ones you are most likely to do business with. You might also want to try tools that https://beagle.dev/lead-beagle/ offers for your lead gen campaigns on LinkedIn.
Invest in Sales Navigator
Sales Navigator is a premium LinkedIn plan for getting qualified leads. It costs some money, but it’s a valuable resource if you want to find targeted leads.
Try LinkedIn Ads
Do not be afraid to pay for advertising on LinkedIn. Not only can you use it for lead generation; you can also reap more benefits than you think.
LinkedIn advertising options include pay-per-click ads, which work similarly to Google ads.
If you are planning to do this, do it now so you can get over with the learning curve as early as possible. Then, you can optimize your ads more properly.
Find Business Leads Through LinkedIn
Following these tips will show you that LinkedIn is more than just a platform to find recruits and some business leads.
It’s a platform where you can find the best leads you would never find anywhere else. So, take advantage of LinkedIn and improve your lead generation campaigns.