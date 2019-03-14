How to Deal with a Financial Emergency in the Run up to Your Wedding

Whether it’s because of a job loss, unexpected home repair, or something else entirely, having to deal with a financial emergency can be incredibly difficult and demanding at the best of times. But when it happens in the run up to your wedding, you’re entitled to feel very hard done by.
With the latest figures showing that the average wedding in the UK costs £27,161, few couples can afford to spend money on anything other than their big day. Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can deal with a financial emergency in the run up to your wedding…
Ask for help from friends and family
One option to ease your financial woes is to ask friends and family for help. Chances are you’ve already called in a few favours from those closest to you anyway, but if they truly are your nearest and dearest, they won’t mind helping out again in your hour of need.
After all, this is likely to be the biggest day of your life and remembered for many years to come, not just by you but also your close friends and family members. They’ll want you to enjoy the day without the worry of cost, or feeling that you compromised on something because you had to cover an unexpected emergency, so don’t be afraid to ask.
Prioritise your spending
If your finances are already stretched and you don’t like the idea of borrowing money, take a step back to evaluate the situation and prioritise your spending. When it comes to weddings, there are lots of costs we can cut back on without really losing anything from the day.
Could you arrange your own flowers? Ask a talented friend to make a cake instead of the shop? Can you do your hair or make up yourself and save that little extra £50 to put towards that emergency expense? There are lots of ways to cut back and shave off a few pounds to use for an unexpected bill or repair cost.
Apply for a fast and flexible loan
The easiest way to avoid wedding day heartache and overcome your financial emergency in the short-term is with a fast and flexible loan. Providers like Sunny specialise in loans for these types of situation and often provide excellent terms. Plus, the payments are spread over extended periods of time, unlike a payday loan.
For example, you can get the funds you need in minutes with no application, admin, or late payment fees. What’s more, if you’re able to make extra or early repayments, you’ll end up spending less on interest. If you change your mind or a friend or family member comes through with the money at the last minute, you can even repay in the first five days and not be charged any interest.
Terms and conditions apply to this offer, though, so make sure you check carefully what it means for you if you want to take it up. That’s ideal for situations that you need to solve quickly so that they don’t get in the way of the big day.
Try to enjoy the day regardless
Financial emergencies aren’t something you can easily ignore and will often require a lot of hard work, effort, and resources to overcome. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, which is something you should bear in mind in the run-up to your wedding.
So, when the big day rolls around, try your hardest to enjoy the occasion with a positive mindset. Even though you’ll still have to deal with your financial responsibilities afterwards, you can do so as a couple with renewed strength, hope, and determination.