5 Essentials for Helping Your Dog Lose Weight

Just like us humans, our dogs can quickly pile on the pounds, which doesn’t do their mind and body any good. Obese canines can develop a heightened risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. Of course, you won’t want any of that for your beloved pooch, so if their weight has crept up, here are some essentials for helping your dog get slimmer.
Switch to High-Protein Food
Many commercial dog foods are packed with fillers that boost calories with little nutrition. This leaves your pooch with inefficient energy. Now may be the time to switch to high-protein food, such as Encore. Encore’s food is made with 100% natural ingredients and more protein-rich meat, which your dog is sure to love. Every pouch, pot, and tin from Encore is filled with more real meat and no unnecessary fillers.
Provide Lots of Fresh Water
Similar to humans, your pooch may turn to food when they’re actually thirsty instead. This means that they could be eating far more food than they need to. To combat this, ensure your dog’s water bowl is topped up regularly with clean, fresh water. You should also keep a close eye on your dog’s behaviour, as they could be dehydrated. Good hydration is vital for your dog and there are plenty of benefits that come along with it. These include having a shinier coat and softer skin.
Make Time for Exercise
You’ll have a hard time finding a dog that doesn’t love to go for walkies. We all lead jam-packed schedules, but you must factor in time to take your dog out. If they’re left to their own devices, your pooch will spend endless hours snoozing on the sofa. This won’t do their weight any favours! Even a quick walk around the block is better than nothing, so making time for exercise is key for both you and your canine companion.
Reward with Fun (Not Food)
We all like to spoil our dogs with treats. But too many of them won’t be good for your pooch’s waistline! Instead of reaching for a treat the next time they’ve been good, reward your dog with some fun instead. This could include playing a game or taking them to the beach. Although it’s fine to use treats when you’re training your dog, try not to give into temptation too much.
Be Patient
Just like with humans, it will take time for your dog to lose weight. You’re not going to see significant changes overnight. However, if you remain patient and do all the above, you should start seeing results sooner rather than later. It’s not difficult for your dog to lose weight. All you need is to be consistent with your approach.
Many of us are guilty of giving our dogs too much food. After all, who can say no to their puppy dog eyes? Unfortunately, this can cause your pooch to gain weight and cause an array of health problems. Putting the tips above into action can help your dog lose weight.