Does Uber Pay Your Medical Bills after a Crash?

Uber has made it very convenient to get to your destination without having to worry about driving yourself. All you have to do is access the Uber app, schedule your ride, and a driver will pick you up in a matter of minutes. Even though Uber is a popular service that is easy to use, there is still a chance you may get into an accident when you’re in a vehicle with an Uber driver.
Getting the settlement you’re entitled to can be challenging since you’ll have to deal with Uber’s lawyers, who are only looking out for the benefit of the company. Part of your settlement for an accident may include medical bills. Does Uber pay these bills? The short answer is yes, but there are some stipulations one should be aware of.
Factors to Determine If Uber Pays Your Medical Bills
If you sustained property damage or injuries after your accident, the liable party and their insurance company will reimburse you for medical expenses. If your Uber driver is at fault, Uber may pay your medical bills depending on two factors: liability and amount.
If the Uber driver is responsible, Uber will definitely pay. If another driver is at fault, that driver’s insurance company will deal with the payments. If both the Uber driver and another driver are liable, Uber will pay for damages if the other driver is not insured, since Uber has uninsured motorist coverage.
The amount of your medical bills also determines whether Uber will pay and how much they’ll pay. You’re covered for up to $1 million in medical bills or injuries if your accident happened between the time your ride request was accepted up until you are taken to your destination.
This amount seems sufficient for minor or moderate accidents, but it may not be much for major injuries. If the damages of your accident are over $1 million, you can’t request more in your settlement. This is because Uber drivers are freelancers, which means Uber is not liable for all of the driver’s actions.
For instance, if the Uber driver is intoxicated and caused the accident and your injuries amount to more than $1 million, you may have to contact the driver’s insurance company to see if you can receive an additional settlement.
Payment for Medical Bills and More
In addition to medical bills, you can also receive compensation for pain and suffering and lost wages. Getting your settlement may not be easy, since Uber’s attorneys will evaluate all aspects of your accident to see if they can offer you less money than you requested.
If your Uber accident resulted in damages and medical care that is more than $1 million, you may have to battle Uber’s legal team, but you have a right to fair compensation.
You should contact a lawyer as soon as possible after your accident. If you have an accident report, submit it to the attorney so they can go over the details of the accident and assist you in receiving a settlement. It is also crucial to have a qualified lawyer on your side if you have to take your case to court. In case of an Uber accident, it is also necessary to report it to the Uber company itself.
Uber should be aware of your accident and receive a copy of the accident report to see whether their driver was liable for the crash. This, along with the assistance of a qualified attorney, will help you get the compensation you deserve in a timely manner.
The larger the settlement amount, the more challenges you will likely face in getting the proper settlement, so be sure to work closely with your lawyer through each phase of the case.