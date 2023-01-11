What Is the Difference between a Split-Level and a Bilevel House: 3 Tips for Choosing a Home

Are you ready to move into your dream home? Stumped about which house style is best for you? Let’s take a look at the difference between a split-level and a bi-level home, so you can make the best decision for your future abode!
What is a split-level house?
A split-level house is a type of single-family home that is built on two or more different levels. The front exterior can have one level and the floor of the house divides into two different stories, which are usually divided by half-levels of stairs. This type of design allows for a layout that makes the most use of the home’s limited square footage, as it creates separate rooms and living spaces without using too much space overall.
What is a bilevel house?
A bi-level house is a type of home where the living spaces are split between two levels. The main level typically consists of an entryway that leads to a living area and kitchen. On the second level, there may be bedrooms, bathrooms, and other living areas.
The differences
The difference between a split-level and a bilevel house is the number of floors. A split-level home has three or more levels while a bi-level home only has two levels. The main story of the house typically consists of the living room, dining room, kitchen, and other common areas; while the upper level consists of the bedrooms and bathrooms.
A bi-level house is often lower to the ground than a traditional style home and can be an economical option if you are looking for additional space without substantially increasing your building costs. Depending on your budget and lot size, you may be able to add additional rooms such as decks or patios or create an open plan to provide extra space for entertaining. Whereas a split-level home will usually have distinct levels featuring staircases for access from one area to another, bi-level designs use built-in ramps or staircases which can make them more accessible for those with mobility issues.
The similarities between these designs
They both feature two or more floors of living space connected via a set of stairs, usually situated in the center. This allows for ample opportunity to customize each level and take advantage of full sunlight throughout the day.
These homes typically have an internal staircase, although a staircase to access the exterior may also be present. Family and living rooms generally occupy the main living area on one side of the split level, while bedrooms are typically located on the other side.
The benefits of a split-level house
One benefit of having a split-level house is its ease of creating built-in storage spaces on the interior walls between each floor level. This provides valuable storage space for both seasonal items and everyday items, such as clothing or additional appliances, so that clutter does not build up in any one room within the home.
Another advantage of split levels is their ability to create outdoor living spaces by utilizing terraces or decks positioned between each floor level. These outdoor spaces allow for an abundance of natural light to be used throughout the day as well as provide opportunities for outdoor gatherings and entertainment.
Split levels are known to be energy efficient due to their separation between levels; this means hot air can rise during winter months while cool air will circulate during summer months thus maintaining comfortable temperatures throughout the year with minimal effort from homeowners.
The benefits of a bilevel house
One of the main advantages of bilevel homes is that they are typically more spacious than single-level homes due to their L-shaped floor plan and design. The lower level provides additional space for an extra bedroom or even a family room while also often including a laundry area and/or mechanical room. This creates an open expanse of living space while still having two distinct levels and can increase the usable square footage by up to 30%.
How to choose the right type of house for your family
Before making an offer on a house, it is important to consider whether the home is the right fit for your family. It is essential to do some research and prepare yourself before you make an offer. Here are some tips to help you find the house that will be the best fit for your family:
Determine a Budget
You should know exactly how much you can afford for a house, as well as what mortgage options best fit within that budget. Make sure to include other costs associated with purchasing a home, such as closing costs and any necessary repairs. Make sure to leave room in your budget for things such as furnishings or renovations.
Gather Your Essential Needs and Preferred Features
Take some time to list not only things your family needs in a home but also features that would be nice to have but not necessary. This will help you narrow down your search more effectively by eliminating houses that don’t meet minimum requirements and focusing on those that do meet minimum requirements as well as preferred features.
Consider Lifestyle Requirements
Your current lifestyle may require certain features when looking at homes, such as the location or size of the lot. Even if certain features don’t top your list of must-haves, think about how they could affect daily life once you move into the home.
Conclusion
All in all, split-level and bilevel houses both offer unique designs and a variety of advantages. Split-level homes provide more separation between living areas, allowing for increased privacy. Bilevel houses often feel larger due to their open floor plans. Depending on your needs and preferences, either house style can be the perfect fit for you and your family. No matter which one you choose, these two types of houses are sure to provide a comfortable home for years to come!