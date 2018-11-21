How To Design An Office For Best Productivity

The flow and atmosphere of an office can affect the productivity of employees. An inspiring office space can do a lot to motivate workers. Designs can incorporate branding to further portray the goals and messages of the company. There are even studies that link productivity and wellness with office design.
There are several factors that can be combined in various degrees to make the work experience more satisfying for employees. Happy and healthy employees are more innovative, work harder, have higher rates of success, and are more productive overall. Even small improvements in staff health and productivity can have significant financial implications.
Air Quality and Thermal Comfort
Better air quality can result in productivity improvements of up to 8 to 11 percent. Indicators include lower CO2 and pollutant concentrations and high ventilation rates. A workspace should have good air circulation without being too drafty. Using HEPA vacuum filters and keeping surfaces clean both contribute to better air quality. Avoid using chemical cleaners with harsh smells.
Employees want to feel comfortable in their environment. If the space is too cold or too hot, it shifts their focus from the task at hand to their comfort level. Modest degrees over personal control over thermal comfort can increase productivity. Factors such as humidity, clothing choice, and work-related factors all play into an individual’s comfort. The best you can do is try to establish a thermal environment that the majority of the staff is satisfied with.
Views of Nature and Lighting
Green spaces and nature can do a lot for a person’s mood. Nature contact can be achieved in a variety of ways. Having access to a park or outdoor, wooded walking track allows employees to enjoy green spaces before, during, and after work. Open up window views to as much of the staff as possible. Consider adding live plants, fish tanks, and nature photography or art. This contact with nature can help reduce stress and, in turn, increase productivity.
Exposure to more natural light can also improve workplace performance. Harness the lighting from windows, so that employees get exposure to sunlight even while indoors. This can actually affect office workers’ activity, sleep, and quality of life. Good lighting in general. Poor lighting puts a strain on an individual’s eyes and may cause headaches and vision problems.
Interior Layout and Aesthetics
Before thinking about furniture, décor, and colors, consider what kind of space you hope to create. Will your office have closed off workspaces, like cubicles, or will you adopt an open floor plan? Trends have been moving towards more open plans as of late. Open environments can encourage social connections, promote creativity, and foster collaboration, but they can also infringe on privacy and increase distractions.
You need to have a good idea of the roles of your employees and the goals of the company. You might even be able to compromise with a mixed layout. Think variety. Consulting with an interior design studio can help with this decision.
Colors and aesthetics can also contribute to a work environment in a positive way. Color has a major effect on emotions and psychology. Green is often linked to creativity, and blue is often linked to productivity. If possible, try to provide a mix of colors, just don’t go too crazy. Avoid the colors white and yellow. Aesthetics, in general, can boost appeal and make coming to work enjoyable. But never sacrifice function for visual appeal.
If it is within the budget, add a sound masking system into the design. Noises offices make it hard to concentrate and the stress it creates can lead to illness. If a sound masking system is not an option, consider offering sound canceling headphones.
Conclusion
Workplace productivity is about getting the job done in the most efficient manner while maintaining a level of happiness and well-being and avoiding burnout. Personal workspace is one of the most overlooked factors affection office productivity. Increase productivity and well-being by providing a workspace where staff feels comfortable, motivated, and inspired.