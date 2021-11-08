Creativity and Innovation During and After a Global Pandemic

With most of the world working at home currently, it is a given fact that most employees will have to generate their own ways to remain creative and innovative under this lockdown. Inspiring creativity in the doom and gloom surrounding the globe currently can be a major hindrance, but you can follow the tips we mention here.
Know You Won’t Succeed Straightaway
From handling a task to coming up with a new business idea, you need to realize that you will not succeed straightaway with your creativity. You will face some roadblocks and will have to overcome them to get the kind of results you are looking for.
Many people shy away from being creative and doing things differently because they fear that the idea might fail. But, if you identify failure as an outcome that you might probably face on your way, then you might not fear failure the same way again. All the failures that you experience through implementing your creative ideas are experiences that will feed and aid your knowledge.
Feed Positivity in Your Mind
It is in fact true that currently, we cannot do things that previously helped us remain positive and motivated. We cannot go for a run in the park, visit exhibitions for ideas or explore the environment. There are multiple restrictions, with countries heavily infected by the virus imposing strict lockdowns.
To develop the capacity to remain creative, it is necessary that you take advantage of the situation at hand today. Educate yourself every day and wake up with a fresh start. Also, try preparing a list of activities that help you feel better and more prepared so that you can incorporate them into your routine.
Try New Routines
Believe it or not, but routines and schedules kill the creative cells in our brains. We all know the route to our workplace by heart. However, if there is an obstacle on the way, we have to come up with a new path. This is when we use our creative cells and devise the shortest route to work.
Similarly, if you have been doing things the same way, try to shake your routine up and come up with a new method for doing what you previously did. Creativity is moving towards new things, and while your brain might force you into the monotony of routine, you will have to eventually pay heed to your creative part.
Break Down Tasks
It is tough to embark on tasks when you aren’t confident about them. Break down tasks into simpler and smaller versions so that you can approach them with a refined methodology. This is when your creative cells will work and make the task a lot less scary than you previously thought it was. Be it writing a song, composing a melody, writing an article or developing a social media strategy; make sure you break down your tasks.
