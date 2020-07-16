What Are the Costs Associated with Owning a Car in Norway

This article is prepared in cooperation with LOCALMARKET
Being a car owner is a big responsibility for you. Despite the actual purchase, you need to bear other costs as well. Every country has different regulations for buying a car, insurance, repairs, and other related costs. When it comes to owning a car in Norway, you need to have a few things on your mind. The country is known for the high taxes that are included with each purchase. There are other aspects that you should consider, so don’t miss this post!
Purchasing a car
Buying a car owner in Norway will cost you a lot. We know that cars depreciate very quickly and lose their value. From a cost point of view, buying a used car is always a better option. The car loses a great part of its value within the first few years. When you buy a used car, you skip paying that depreciation. It is a more feasible option compared to buying a new one straight from the car salon.
Taxes
When you get a car in Norway, keep in mind that you pay a special tax with the purchase. The tax is determined by the amount of pollution that the vehicle releases into the environment. Also, powerful engines will increase the taxes that you need to pay. If you want to save money, it is better to pick eco-friendly cars with low emissions. If you decide to buy an electric car, keep in mind that you can take advantage of the many benefits that are offered. For example, you won’t get to pay taxes. Also, you won’t have to pay toll or ferry rides.
Loans
A Norwegian Personal number is a must if you want to register a vehicle. It is mandatory if you want to obtain a car loan. When you need a loan, there are two options: get it through the agent or your bank. Before you make a final decision, make sure that you check all the options available. Look for the most convenient interest rate for you.
Car insurance
Car insurance will give you peace of mind as a car owner. You will feel protected knowing that you won’t have to deal with any unwanted costs. However, keep in mind that it is imposed by law. You can select the coverage that you want, but you have to have the minimum requested by the law.
Liability insurance
You need to have liability insurance but should include additional coverage for your own protection. This coverage will cover any type of costs that your car can inflict on third parties, such as damage to objects or injury. This type of car insurance is mandatory in Norway.
Theft and fire insurance
Theft and fire coverage is another popular option. If your car was pricey, you would want to have it protected from damage. You need to include coverage for theft, vandalism, and fire. This is very important if you think that your area is risky.
Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive insurance covers the damage done to your vehicle due to collision. But, keep in mind that it also included coverage for fire and theft. If you have expensive equipment in your car, make sure that it is covered too. Check your insurance policy in detail to find out if additional equipment such as a stereo or ski-box is included.
When you look for the perfect insurance that will suit your needs, check with a few companies. The prices can be different, so you would want to get the best value for your money. Get a few quotes and compare them before you make a final decision.