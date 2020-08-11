Is Completing Small Money Tasks Online Worth It?

There are many small ways to make money online, but is it possible to make a decent income from it? You often hear about people doing well, but can never be sure if it’s a scam. In this article, we’ll discuss how much you can make from small money tasks so you can weigh out the pros and cons of working online.
Taking surveys
One of the most well-known small money tasks that many people know about is the taking of online surveys. Different websites offer you a small payment for completing individual surveys that are usually only a minute or two long. While this is a very easy way to make extra money, it certainly won’t make you rich. On top of that, it can get very repetitive after a while and isn’t the most entertaining job.
Cashback reward shopping
Cashback reward shopping is becoming an increasingly popular way to make money online, and while it can’t be used to replace a full-time job, it certainly can save you quite a bit if you shop online frequently. By signing up to one of the popular websites and buying through them, you receive a discount that can go back into your bank account or PayPal. Money for doing your regular shopping? Definitely worth it. Check out this Ibotta review at Money Monarch if you’re interested!
Transcription
Transcription is when an individual takes a specific audio file and converts it into text. There are many websites online that are open for beginners, but you do need to take a test beforehand. Sites like Rev and TranscribeMe are popular choices, but like most of these small tasks, they don’t offer a large amount of money. You generally get paid per audio minute, but if you really want to make a career out of it, it’s worth training in a particular field such as medical or legal.
Data entry
Another very popular method to make money online is to complete data entry for various websites. This could almost be considered a freelancer job and can make you quite a bit of money if you have the experience. Most jobs are short, but you do have the opportunity to stay with a company if they are impressed. To get started, sign up to a website like Upwork, Fiverr, or Freelancer and browse around at the available gigs.
Shifts
EasyShift is a website that connects you with tasks to complete around your particular area or location. Since these are actual tasks that you have to leave your home for, you can make quite a bit of money. Most shifts involve taking photographs of products for research; however, there are other tasks available. This type of work is more suited for those in city areas, as there aren’t many jobs in rural communities.
When putting everything into perspective, it is possible to make some money by completing these small tasks. However, unless you are 100% committed, it won’t be enough for you to survive financially. That being said, if you combined these as well as becoming a freelancer, it’s possible to make a great income!