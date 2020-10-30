5 Most Common Maritime Injuries & How to Keep Your Workers Safe

Working on ships and other water vessels can be a scary experience. Many people get injured while on duty. However, research proves that most maritime accidents occur due to negligence and carelessness of the affected individuals. The extent of these injuries also differs, as it can range from simple accidents to gruesome ones.
Knowing the possible types of accidents that can happen on board is the first step to avoiding or managing them well should they occur.
Eye Accidents and Injuries
It is advisable to take precautions where eye covering is concerned. All people working on ships and water vessels must wear eye protection at work. Ships transport numerous hazardous materials such as paint, chemicals, and oil that can severely damage the eyes. Make sure to use the protective eyewear that your employer provides for the best shot at avoiding medical costs and lost wages after an accident.
Foot and Hand Injuries
This is the other common type of accident that happens on maritime vessels. Usually, there are a lot of sharp and hot objects on vessels. These must be handled with the right safety gear to avoid getting burnt or cut. Wearing well-fitting gloves and boots will protect your hands and legs from any potential damage that could occur.
Take note that wearing inappropriate gear puts you at more risk than wearing none at all. For instance, flip-flop sandals may cause you to trip and fall, leading to items aboard the ship to fall on you. Choose the right type of safety gear, and ensure that it is the correct size for you.
Head Injuries
Working on a ship is a risk because the vessel moves on the water, so its stability cannot be guaranteed. Unlike an immovable building, the ship may sway from one side to the next. You must hold on to prevent any head injury accidents. In addition to that, consider wearing protective headgears when working in the machinery system section, because you can easily bump your head.
Electric Shock Injuries
Ships are powered by electric energy. Leaving unattended electric wires and connections can easily trigger electric shocks, the consequences of which will vary in intensity. All aboard the ship should never handle electrical connections without the assistance of qualified officers.
No matter the emergency, refrain from handling the issue unless you have the necessary qualifications, as your attempt to salvage the situation could lead to more danger.
Injuries from Cuts
A ship has a variety of sharp cutting equipment that is meant for specific purposes. Everyone should be careful when handling this machinery to avoid getting cut. Those using it should also store the machinery properly to prevent accidents that could occur when people bump into it.
Protecting Workers and Guaranteeing Their Safety
Accidents occurring on maritime vessels may lead to serious complications, not to mention many of the resources channelled to medical costs. Some of the issues that arise from such injuries include:
- Broken bones and spinal cords and concussions resulting from slips and falls
- Poisoning resulting from enclosed spaces
- Chemical burns resulting from handling chemicals
- Drowning and hypothermia resulting from falling overboard
It is important to understand maritime laws before you are injured so you’ll know what to do in the event of an accident. Visit this website for an overview of Maritime Law. Some of the top solutions recommended in these cases include:
Offering Proper Training
Training helps better prepare the workers to handle all expected eventualities while travelling. They get to understand potential dangers and how to avoid them. This minimizes the risk of injuries and frequent accidents.
Wearing Protective Gear
Something as simple as protecting your feet, head, eyes, and hands can improve the situation. Workers should always wear protective gear when working and moving about the ship.
There are numerous other ways to protect the worker on a ship. Employers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of the workers.
By following these steps, you can greatly decrease your chances of being involved in an accident. If despite your best efforts you still get injured, be sure to consult an attorney who is experienced in maritime law.