For all their noble intentions, it’s sometimes the case that charities can’t quite pool the resources that they need together. Perhaps there’s few volunteers, little public interest in the organisation’s objectives, or further funding is required for the charity to reach their potential. It’s incredibly unfortunate, especially when essential equipment can’t be sought after.
For example, charities will need to acquire accessible vehicles for disabled passengers, so it’s important that they’re fully financed and ready to go. But how can they achieve this goal and secure this fleet of vehicles?
Consequently, here’s how charities can finance their fleet of cars for the disabled!
Government Grants
Charities are often very independent in terms of how they run. However, organisations such as these shouldn’t always operate entirely alone. No charity is an island, so it’s important that these groups first go to an official body to try and secure some of their funding. This can come in the form of government grants.
The recipients of these grants tend to be the charities that’re happy to provide proof of income, only provide the services the charity specifies, and can afford to run other areas of the charity without government assistance. Additionally, financial help can be provided if the government has requested a specific service to be provided. As expected, government help is only given to the charities that’re proven to be fully legitimate in all areas of their operations.
Leasing Options
Some providers of disability cars fleet vehicles are extremely generous with their offers. For example, Allied Mobility enable users to lease their vehicles for short or long periods of time. They’ll also arrange insurance on the charities behalf or allow them to make their own arrangements here. Charity representatives can collect the vehicle, or have it delivered to a destination of their choosing too!
Ultimately, it’s important to acknowledge that there is a high degree of flexibility here. Such providers of fleet vehicles are very much on the side of the charities; all that remains is to work out the logistics of how long the vehicles are needed for.
Modifications and Coverage
Securing a disability vehicle is one thing but being able to drive it is another entirely. For example, vehicles that have been modified require different insurance tariffs than their more standard counterparts. Therefore, it’s important that you’ve declared all the customisation details correctly, notified the relevant authorities and ticked all the appropriate boxes here!
This will ensure that both you and your charity qualify for the right coverage from the best providers. You may also need to make modifications yourself, and you will also have more components of a car to repair in comparison to a more standard vehicle if you purchased your disability vehicles. With all of this in mind, it’s important to always keep the costs of maintenance, repair and coverage in mind.