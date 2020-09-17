Is Bitcoin the Future of Irish Online Casinos

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the outstanding innovations in the financial world over the last two decades. When the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto announced the launch of the bitcoin network in January 2009, they most likely didn’t imagine the impact the digital token would have. Today, the cryptocurrency revolution touches many industries. The gambling industry is one of the top beneficiaries of the digital currency.
In Ireland, the online casino industry continues thriving in the backdrop of innovative technologies. Bitcoin gambling has emerged as one of the biggest trends in the country’s digital gambling landscape. This post looks at the impact this new age currency has on the industry.
How Bitcoin Casinos Work
In the traditional gambling websites, you have multiple payment options, including debit and credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, to mention a few. Most players complain about these banking methods, especially during withdrawals.
Bitcoin addresses most of the problems facing digital money transactions, including in casinos. The digital money system is a universal albeit decentralized payment solution. The key feature of the cryptocurrency transactions is that there’s no government or another regulator overseeing transactions.
The process works on a blockchain where every bitcoin owner can see token movements. There’s no exchange of personal details on the blockchain, but rather, every transaction has its unique set of addresses generated and reflected on a ledger.
You can now purchase BTC on the multiple BTC exchanges online and use bitcoin/cryptocurrency wallets to store their tokens. Once you identify the best casino accepting BTC from Casinoble, you will create an account and fund your account to get started.
Why BTC Casinos are the Future
If you’re a casino enthusiast, it’s always good to stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry. This allows you to enjoy new technologies for more fun and winnings. The BTC gambling trend promises to rule the industry by solving many online casino payment hurdles. Here’s how this innovative banking method will help:
Fast Seamless Payments
Bitcoin transactions are fast and seamless and this is a big advantage for players. No third-party bank or regulator oversees the transactions between you and your gambling platform. This speeds up transactions. If you have bitcoins in your wallet, depositing is a matter of minutes, and the same applies to withdrawals.
Privacy and Anonymity
You don’t have to fill any KYC procedures, or provide other personal details when using BTC to play online casino games. This is the biggest advantage of BTC gambling as it allows players from across the globe to enjoy casino action.
In countries where online casinos are illegal, players can still play anonymously. Many players love the anonymity that comes with cryptocurrency transactions.
Safe and Secure Transactions
A quick look at consumer pages shows that most complaints have to do with payment security. Internet users complain about the loss of data and money through fraud and this is a big concern in the gambling landscape. Bitcoin offers a timely solution through encrypted transactions.
There’s no risk of ever losing your bitcoins from your account because every address is unique to every transaction. This is another popular reason why many Irish casinos have embraced BTC technology.
Affordable Transactions
When using ordinary banking payments to deposit or withdraw your winnings, you can expect to pay high transaction fees. These deplete your winnings and ruin the whole gaming experience. BTC casinos have changed all this through no or low transaction fees. You can finally enjoy your winnings after your hard work.
BTC Promotions
The casino industry loves cryptocurrency, and there are promotions encouraging players to use these payments. You can now enjoy free BTC, free spins, cashback, reload bonuses, and other offers every time you use bitcoin to play.
Wrapping Up
Bitcoin gambling continues growing and it promises to shape the industry. Players can now enjoy seamless, safe, secure, affordable and fast casino payments. It’s a revolution both casinos and players can’t ignore.