Benefits of Renting Computers for Corporate Business

Technology can be a tough thing to keep on top of. The minute we buy that new phone or computer, the internet is instantly ablaze with news of the newest model, and all the ways the new technology will change the fabric of our daily lives.
As exciting as all this new technology is, the excitement is usually fleeting, and each new feature will always leave us itching for more in the next model. From those of us working on big short-term projects or presentations to those who simply want the newest tech without having to research and purchase new machines all the time, renting a laptop is often your best option.
When does it make sense to rent?
Top-notch computing power is expensive. The newest computers are beautiful marvels of modern engineering, but they come with large price tags. Once we’ve made our purchases, we need to pay someone to keep things running smoothly. Also, as mentioned before, new technology becomes old and outdated in the blink of an eye. These factors drive a good part of decision making in regards to computers. Since they are inevitably large investments, let’s take a look at some criteria that are helpful in making the decision to either rent a laptop or purchase one.
How long will you be using it?
Sometimes we need a great computer for just a short time. Something like a big presentation, or to work on a project that requires a computer with a little more power than the one you’re currently working with. If you’re not going to need the best setup on the market for your everyday uses, renting is the way to go. It comes with a much lower upfront price tag, so you get to take advantage of the newest tech without investing thousands. The upgrade will likely make your software run better and streamline your process when using power-hungry programs. You’ll get exactly what you need, for the exact length of time you need it.
Another situation where you might find yourself seeking a short-term computer situation is when you are dealing with a temporary employee or a consultant. Any time you need to provide a computer for someone who is not an everyday part of your team, renting their equipment is a great route. You can provide a capable machine to them without handing over sensitive materials and documents. You can also return it when the person leaves, so you won’t get stuck with a dusty old computer that you don’t need and won’t use. Keep in mind that you may be liable for any damage you cause to the machine, so always keep any rented equipment safe and clean.
What kind of power do you need on a daily basis?
If the user of the computer mainly uses it to check email and for word processing, you can get by with a very inexpensive setup, but you may pay for it later in the form of poor performance and networking issues. Yet, purchasing something that can handle a heavy workload efficiently will cost a handful, and you may not even get exactly what you need. In this scenario, a rental may fit the bill well.
Alternately, if you want to run multiple programs that each use a good amount of computing power, you’ll likely need to upgrade your machine if it’s a few years old. Renting may help you keep up to date with the latest tech specs without the headache of all that goes into researching and purchasing a new computer. Also, your rental agreement will often include IT help, which will help shift some of the burdens from your in house team. If you don’t have an in-house team, it may allow you to take advantage of the personnel necessary to make the most of your new computer. This also ensures the IT help you receive is knowledgeable about the hardware they are working with.
As you can see, the curve on this one is a bit more complicated. A rental is likely the best option when you find yourself working on a project that rarely comes across your plate, and it also may be the best bet if you require the most up to date software every day of the year. The difference here would mainly be the length of your lease.
What does your network look like?
If you’ve got a number of people on your network, it is always helpful to have your team running the same machines. When you decide to rent, you can ensure that everyone has the same computers, configured best for each user’s individual use. When you get everyone up and running with equally capable machines, you’ll notice a lot of the little headaches and hiccups that occur when people are running outdated and poor performing machines start to subside. Things always work best when using compatible machines.
Whether you are looking to test some new machines for a while, working on that big project, or are looking to keep your equipment as powerful as possible, computer rentals provide a viable alternative to the cycle of constantly researching, purchasing, and maintaining machines.