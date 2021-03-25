Are There Online Jackpots in Live Casino Games?

The term jackpot refers to a grand prize, and in gambling works, the prize could be in thousands or millions. Online casinos use these jackpot incentives to attract more players into their gambling platforms. Gamblers love the thrill that comes with chasing a grand prize that changes their life – check out Wish Upon a Jackpot Slot.
Many slot games and other table games have jackpots triggered after several bonus rounds or wild symbols. In poker games, the most substantial hand wins the jackpot, which is usually worth millions. Let’s take a look at these jackpot appearances on live games too.
How do Gambling Jackpots work?
Let’s begin with understanding the term jackpot. The most common jackpot in online casinos is seen on slot games. If you are a slot game fan, you will be aware of the jackpot feature in almost every soot machine.
Many factors influence the jackpot on slots like the number of reels, coin size, wild symbols, scatters and many more. There are many progressive jackpot slots with players with big winning incentive chases.
Like slots, there is a progressive jackpot roulette that provides players with a chance to win a huge prize with a single bet. Player has to place a side bet which adds to the progressive jackpot. One lucky player gets a chance to win the grand prize. The jackpot starts accumulating again instantly after winning.
Players can also win the jackpot in many variants of poker and blackjacks.
Online Jackpots and live casino games
Whenever the live games are discussed, it’s impossible not to mention Evolution Gaming. The gaming software developer is a pioneer in live tournaments and has created some of the best live games with extraordinary features and progressive jackpots. Here are some of the best live dealer games that include banks for players.
- Caribbean Stud Poker. The games come with a progressive jackpot that is accumulated separately from the whole game. The value of the jackpot increases with every game.
- Texas Hold’Em. The starting five progressive jackpot side bets provide players with a chance to win high prize jackpot of absolute value. The value of the jackpot keeps on increasing until some player wins it with a Royal Flush.
- Casino Hold’em. It’s an uncapped jackpot prize game, and the jackpot is the payout on the hand of 7 cards Straight Flush. The reward keeps on increasing until it’s won.
Which gaming developers are famous for live casino games with jackpots?
The line casino world is full of gaming developers who are racing towards the best prize. The most prominent names in the live casino games developers are Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt and Playtech.
The best thing about the jackpots or progressive jackpot if these gaming developers reach very high value because of the traffic on their games. Especially Progressive jackpots are much higher than other developers. The graphics, sound effects, features and jackpots all together make their live games exceptional whether they are blackjack, roulette or poker these developers create masterpieces with technology.