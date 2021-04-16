What Are the Advantages of a Dog Walking Franchise?

So many of us have been awakened to the advantages of enjoying plenty of fresh air and taking regular walks as a result of the global pandemic. Now that life is returning to normal for many of us, the good news is that you could continue to enjoy these health benefits on a regular basis and earn a living at the same time, especially if you are someone who loves dogs.
As busy working people return to their regular commute and work commitments, there will be plenty of opportunities for someone like you to offer them a reliable dog walking service that keeps their pampered pooch happy and healthy while their owner is away from home.
A great business to start right now
So many people spent more time at home than normal during lockdown restrictions and that has led to a huge surge in the number of new dog owners who decided to get a puppy as a new family companion.
This means that there are likely to be more potential customers than ever before who now need someone to help them look after their new addition to the family when they are not around to take them for walks as a result of work commitments.
If you share that same passion for man’s best friend and love being in their company, a dog walking franchise could be a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a financially and emotionally rewarding business that could potentially generate a very worthwhile level of income.
What are the main advantages?
Aside from the obvious advantage of being able to earn a living by being around animals whose company you enjoy, dog walking franchise opportunities deliver a number of notable advantages.
The first thing to say is that buying a franchise, in general, represents less of a risk to your capital than starting a business from scratch.
A dog walking business franchise will be based on a proven business model which has already shown to be successful, showing you a clear path to success based on past experience.
A franchise gives you access to marketing and business strategies that have been finely tuned and tested, allowing you to start your dog walking business with a degree of confidence that a lot of the groundwork has already been done for you.
With regard to a dog walking franchise, in particular, your primary goal will be to keep the dog and the owner happy, in equal measure. A franchise gives you invaluable support from people who have the experience and know-how to show you how to get it right straight away.
A matter of trust
Quite rightly, dog owners are very attached to their four-legged friends and that means they will want the reassurance that you and your brand are someone they can trust to look after their much-loved member of the family.
That is another key advantage attached to running a dog walking franchise as you will be representing a brand name that has built up that level of trust required and can open the door for you in a way that is difficult to do when you are operating on your own and starting from scratch.
Buying into a dog walking franchise allows you to enjoy the level of respectability that comes with a trusted brand name.
Enjoy a good level of training support
When you are entrusted with a much-loved family pet, you obviously have a responsibility to look after them and get to know their individual needs or preferences.
Although you will have your own experience as a dog owner to fall back on, it also helps to have the support and backup that comes as part of your franchise. There is usually an element of training as part of your franchise package and that extra bit of knowledge will give you the confidence to look after the dogs in your care and build a relationship with the owner; your customer.
A business that works for you and your lifestyle
A dog walking franchise can be as flexible and rewarding as you want it to be. If you want to generate a part-time income and run it as a lifestyle business that fits around your interests and availability, it is perfectly feasible to do this with a dog walking franchise.
Alternatively, if you are committed to generating a good level of income and growing your business as your customer base grows, this is also attainable.
If you like the idea of being your own boss, working from home, and enjoy the company of dogs, this sort of franchise manages to tick all of those boxes.
What are you waiting for?
A dog walking franchise is a proven and rewarding opportunity where you offer a valued service that gives the dogs the exercise, company and care that they need while their owner is away from them.
This can be considered a highly flexible franchise opportunity that will suit you down to the ground if you are someone who loves being outdoors and getting plenty of exercise, enjoys the company of dogs and wants to generate an income.
With more dog owners than ever before, you would be tapping into a market that could prove to be very rewarding in any number of ways. Now is a great time to find out how a dog walking franchise could work for you.