8 Reasons to Pursue a Master’s in Communication Degree

Deciding the worth of a master’s degree is often subjective and not a precise science. However, a job seeker with a postgraduate degree conveys to potential employers that they have put in the effort and resources to gain expertise in their field. Employers usually consider them a wise investment and compensate them accordingly if they have the necessary talents and experience.
This is where a master’s in communication comes into play. This advanced degree program equips you with the necessary skills to begin or progress in your career in an ever-expanding communications field. In fact, by pursuing this degree from a well-known academic institution, you’ll gain hands-on experience in a diverse range of communication activities.
Obtaining a degree in master of communication management online from a reputable university is an ideal option for those who are passionate about marketing communication, strategic & organizational communication, and market research & analytics. You’ll develop your strategic and analytical skills, preparing you for employment opportunities in fields such as account management, marketing, public relations, and more. If that isn’t enough to obtain such a degree, here are a few other reasons to make you think otherwise.
1. You Will Work with New and Emerging Technologies
In today’s world, technology plays a crucial role in the success of any business. The communication industry is often the first to embrace new technological advancements. After all, journalists and marketers are among the early adopters of new media technology, making communication a perfect field for tech-savvy individuals. New communication strategies like digital marketing, SEO, PPC, and email marketing campains are used by successful businesses across the world.
2. You Will Enjoy Unique Opportunities That You Won’t Find Anywhere Else
The communication industry offers a refreshing change from the typical 9-5 office routine. With a communication degree, you can expect to embark on a career that promises to challenge and reward you equally.
As a communications major, you may have the opportunity to spearhead the next cultural movement or revive a politician’s public image. If you choose to become a journalist, you could find yourself reporting from the frontlines of a volcanic eruption or breaking news in unexpected locations. At the end of the day, the possibilities in the field of communication are endless.
3. You Will Experience Life in the Fast Lane
Reporters from the past might feel envious of the journalists of today’s digital age, who have access to a mobile newsroom in their pockets. As technology advances, videography tools have become more accessible to a larger population.
However, having the expertise and training to craft stories through video gives an edge in the job market. Video is and will remain the media of the future, so pursuing a career in video production or digital media guarantees an exciting workday.
4. You Will Stand Out Entering the 21st Century Job Market
As a communication student, the education you receive equips you with important human skills that are highly valued in today’s job market and will remain relevant for years from now. Communication is integral to all sectors of government and the economy.
Employers prioritize attributes such as teamwork, oral and written communication, and analytical skills when hiring candidates, all of which are honed through communication education and training. Even if your career path takes an unexpected turn, a master’s degree in communication will provide you with valuable skills sought after across various industries.
5. You Will Enhance Your Presentation and Research Skills
A master’s in communications is tailored to equip you with some essential skills, such as research, writing, and presentation skills. While not all programs require it, you are typically expected to undertake an original research project as part of your coursework.
This project will teach you how to formulate a research question, gather pertinent data, and present your findings. Moreover, you will have the opportunity to work closely with experienced faculty members who will guide you through the nuances of conducting research and assist you in developing your oral presentation skills.
So, if you’re employed in marketing, public relations, human relations, organizational communications, or other business functions, conducting research and doing public speaking can prove to be very advantageous. Ultimately, pursuing a communications degree can provide you with the ideal experience for your career if it involves researching your industry’s practices or programs and sharing your discoveries.
6. You Will Make Good Money
According to recent data from The Washington Post, journalism and communication made it to the list of the top 50 majors offering higher earnings. Gone are the days when Communication graduates struggled with low-paid jobs in newspapers.
Today, there are numerous opportunities available for Communication graduates, offering better salaries and wider reach. For instance, writers make a median pay of $69,510, while technical writers make over $78,060. Public relations specialists and editors make more than $62,000. Apart from these fields, many communication graduates also opt for a career in law and politics.
7. You Will Be Able to Share Your Story
In today’s world, you have the freedom to express your story in any way you desire. Whether you possess writing, filmmaking, broadcasting, or influencing skills, you can showcase your talent using various digital media platforms available.
The modern communication industry thrives on storytelling through digital media, which has opened up new opportunities for media producers. With numerous media organizations spanning across the globe, you don’t have to rely on a big network for a stable income. These organizations hire sharp, conscientious, savvy media producers to create engaging content.
8. You Will Enjoy Excellent Job Satisfaction
Communication is an expansive field that presents an extensive array of job prospects. Despite the plethora of available career options, they all stem from the foundation of creativity. Those who are innovative in their profession tend to have higher job satisfaction rates.
They are drawn to their work, have more autonomy in decision-making, and can find numerous opportunities to take on new projects. Pursuing a career in communication can lead to a satisfactory and fulfilling professional journey.
The Final Words
Getting a master’s degree in communication can open up a lot of doors for you. However, as you are considering pursuing such a degree, it is crucial to carefully weigh your motivations and seek input from others regarding their reasons for doing so. While attending graduate school can be an effective means of propelling your career forward, ensuring that it is the most suitable course of action for your specific situation is essential before making any educational commitments.