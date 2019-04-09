7 Myths About Bed Bugs

It was believed 2 decades ago that the menace of bed bugs was reduced over time because of improved hygiene standards. They disappeared in the 40’s and 50’s after the Second World War and the world heaved a sigh of relief. But unfortunately, bedbugs have made a comeback in the last decade and it is estimated that the menace is only going to grow more. In fact we may be looking at more infestations too. If you see even one bedbug around you, immediately take action and look around for more.
If you think that you know about these bedbugs, think again. Since there is a chance of the problem exacerbating here are a few myths about bed bugs that can fortify you against a potential infestation. You can easily get rid of a few bed bugs with pesticides and sprays but what do you do if you do have an infestation? Don’t try to deal with it yourself and employ the services of professional services like bed bug inspection Seattle who have people trained to spot a bedbug trail and signs of infestation.
Myth 1: Bed Bugs can fly
The speed of a bedbug is not more than a meter per minute. This is on the ground! Praise the heavens that bed bugs can’t fly. Imagine what would happen if you had little bed bugs flying all over the place. It would be an absolute nightmare. They seem to be everywhere that’s why you may have the illusion that they can fly. However they are extremely hardy and adjusting. They adjust with temperatures and adapt to different living conditions.
Myth 2: Bed Bugs multiply fast
Bed Bugs reproduce slowly! They are hard to locate and live longer than other insects. This creates the illusion that bed bugs multiply fast. Their life cycles can span out over a few years. The female only lays one egg per day whereas house flies can lay up to 500 over 3 – 4 days. Bedbug eggs take around 10 days to hatch and 5 – 6 weeks to mature into adults. Compared to other insects this is actually slow.
Myth 3: Bedbugs come out only at night
These insects are nocturnal, you’re right. But they can also come out in the day if they are hungry. Unfortunately light doesn’t keep away these bugs. If you have bedbugs in your house, expect to be bitten at any time, especially if you’re coming home after a long time. Watch out for these blood sucking insects. In fact this is the best time to know if you do have bedbugs.
Myth 4: Bed Bugs can live up to a year without feeding
Bedbugs are really adaptable and adapt to temperatures and lack of food alike. Normal room temperatures like 23 degrees are ideal for them too. They thrive in the same temperatures that humans find comfort in. In reality, bed bugs only survive 2 – 3 months without a meal. Though in the winters, their metabolism slows down that they can survive on their last meal up to a year in the cold. This is because they are cold blooded and exhibit such behavior.
Myth 5: Bed Bugs only live in mattresses
Their nomenclature is enough to throw anyone off balance. If they are called bed bugs they must only be found in beds. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Bed Bugs can be anywhere. You may pick them up from public places, public transports, others’ houses, pets, and other people. They are small enough to crawl into tiny spaces like ceilings, fans, and cracks in the walls. Luggage gives them a lot of folds to hide in. Pockets, clothes, warm spaces are especially attractive to these bugs.
Myth 6: Bedbugs are insanitary
It doesn’t matter if your house is the most sanitary place on this planet. If you have a house, you can have bed bugs too. These insects are extremely undiscriminating and hardy. The reason that these bugs seem to infest poorer homes more is because of the dense population which translates to more food sources and the lack of money for professional extermination.
Myth 7: Bed Bugs travel on us
This couldn’t be further from the truth. Bed Bugs do not like body heat and do not travel on the body. They prefer luggage and areas away from body heat. You’ll never find them in your hair and skin, unless they are feeding. They do like to travel in clothes though. Before wearing shoes and clothes check them thoroughly.
Bed bug removal is tricky and very specialized. If you have the slightest inkling that you have bed bugs, call professionals to inspect your house. Prevention is better than cure and a stitch in time saves nine.