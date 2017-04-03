17 Bankable Facts about Alternative Finance in 2017

As CEO, Rob Straathof is responsible for the leadership and management of Liberis, with a focus on providing fairly priced, flexible finance, delivered responsibly. Rob has spent time at Wonga.com in the corporate development team focused on acquisitions, and six years at J.P Morgan in the technology investment banking team. As well as Liberis, he has been a director at other SME-focused lending businesses including Everline. He is also the founder of one of Rotterdam’s first online B2B lunch caterers. At Liberis, Rob understands that technology can take the hassle out of finance, but that you should never underestimate the power of a voice on the end of a phone. Originally from the Netherlands, Straathof holds a Master of Science in Economics from Erasmus University.