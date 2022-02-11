Your Quick Guide to Family Life Insurance

David has worked in digital marketing for over 11 years. He has worked agency-side, client-side, and now as a freelance digital consultant. Along with his consultancy work, he writes content discussing technology, finance, and digital subjects. As a side project, and to solve a problem in his local community, he designed an app called Enviroute which helps users get the latest updates on the Severn Bridges. If you want to work with David on your content marketing, or improving your digital agency operations, you can reach out via his LinkedIn profile here