Why Terra Hill Could Be Your Luxury Condo Choice

If you are looking for a luxury condo in Singapore, you should be considering the Terra Hill development which lies at the fringe of the city centre and is close to the up and coming Greater Southern Waterfront.
Formerly Flynn Park, the Terra Hill development lies within a residential area comprising of low density housing and other low rise blocks of condominiums. There is a relaxing feel to the development as it is surrounded by trees and greenery that soothe away the stresses from city living.
Modern Apartments
The Terra Hill development is a freehold residential development that will consist of 271 modern apartments in low rise 5 storey buildings. Apartments will come in a variety of sizes ranging from one bedroom to five bedrooms and will be designed to luxury standards. A number of Penthouse apartments are also available.
There will be comprehensive indoor and outdoor facilities available to residents such as a fitness gym, jacuzzi, swimming pool, BBQ corner and a clubhouse. An outdoor pavilion will also offer personal dining opportunities and will be available for parties.
Those seeking contact with nature and green open spaces will be pleased to hear that Kent Ridge Park is also nearby. Singapore’s East Coast beach is also a stroll away offering a cooling sea breeze as well as sea views.
Nearby Schools
Residents with schools children will be pleased to hear that popular schools such as Haig Girls school and Chung Chen High School are nearby. Younger children can attend Tanjong Primary School which is also not far away.
A number of international schools are within easy reach and tertiary education is also available at the National University of Singapore.
Superb Transport Links
Terra Hill is ideal for commuters who seek a relaxing residential environment and yet require excellent Tavel connectivity with the city centre and business districts. The development is only a four minute walk from the Pasir Panjang MRT station on the Circle Line.
If you prefer to drive, the Central Business District can be reached in about 15 minutes, or Sentosa Island can be reached by car in around ten minutes.
The Alexandra Retail Centre, Mapletree Business City and the National University Hospital are also nearby.
Site Plans and Availability
If you are interested in purchasing an apartment in the Terra Hill development, a show flat is currently being constructed and will be available soon for pre-registered viewings.
The launch date for the development is scheduled for Q4 2022 and site plans and apartment prices will be finalised for the launch.
Overall, purchasing an apartment on Terra Hill will offer many opportunities for an enjoyable lifestyle with excellent transport links and easy access to schools, business districts, supermarkets and open spaces.