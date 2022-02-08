8 Reasons Small Businesses Should Enter the International Marketplace

Growth is one of the most important goals of every business. Every small business owner dreams of taking their company to new heights one day, and what’s better than evolving into an entirely different market. Global expansion has several benefits, including opportunities for market growth and diversification.
However, there are several factors that you must consider before expanding internationally, such as market attractiveness, affordability, and competitive advantage. You must also look into licensing regulations, customs, taxation requirements, and legal and compliance risks.
Planning to enter a foreign market is a big step, and you might need some convincing and reassurance to cut the deal. Here are a few advantages of international expansion that might excite you.
1. Access to more talent
The most apparent benefit of international expansion is the access to new markets and more talent. You can localize your business by employing a local workforce, preferably people with native language skills and experience. It will provide your business with local expertise to help serve your new customer base and cater to their needs and requirements.
Higher access to a more diversified talent pool also increases your chances of finding employees with remarkable and unmatchable skills. You’d be surprised at the kind of advantages international labor can provide companies with, including increased productivity, more expertise, advanced language skills, and more. A larger labor supply can help you manage business operations better and more efficiently. However, you must be careful during your hiring process. Ensure to hire individuals with relevant expertise and qualifications. For instance, a regional supply chain manager should have an online master’s degree and the same goes for other functions.
2. Higher revenue potential
When you extend your business into new territory, you sign up for a whole new customer base and increased sales.
Higher profits enable firms to invest more in their research and development programs. It leads to better products, more innovation, and further increased chances of increment in the industry. Higher revenue also aids economic stability to a certain extent.
Furthermore, price pressures in specific countries are far less than in others. That means expansion in some countries is your freeway to increased profits. However, the increment depends on the demand for your products and services in the countries you plan to enter.
3. More diversity
Diversity is one of the most talked-about phenomena in today’s time and period. Workplace diversity is becoming an increasingly common practice for the right reasons.
The expansion allows you to diversify. Commencing operations in various markets presents you with opportunities to meet new people, work with them, listen to their perspectives, and sometimes even gain an entirely different stance on a particular matter.
Diversity within organizations boosts innovation, improves team performance, and enhances decision-making. Diversity also leads to better employee performance, higher sales, more profits, making a business more competitive.
4. Gain a competitive advantage
We reside in a highly technologically integrated world where competition is booming by the minute. There is so much competition around that many businesses find it excessively challenging to stand out or find loyal customers.
However, international expansion can help your business gain a competitive advantage by giving you access outside of a saturated market. Expanding globally enables you to find a new audience where your competitors do not operate.
Competitive advantage contributes to higher profits, maintains brand loyalty, and attracts more customers. It also helps increase brand alliances, attract more investors, and consistency to your company’s revenue streams. `
5. Enhance company reputation
Good company reputation improves people’s trust in your brand, increases customer loyalty, builds brand recognition, and improves the value of your business. A stronger brand image can also reduce business costs, boost word of mouth, lower price sensitivity, and higher advertising effectiveness.
By expanding internationally, you will create a global reputation for your brand through your efficient services. Your client base will increase, and profit margins will grow tremendously.
6. More investment opportunities
Every country has varying regulations and rules regarding investments. By taking your business international, you might open doors to new and higher investment opportunities that weren’t available in your home country. Many governments even offer incentives to foreigners to do business in their respective countries.
Higher investment leads to advanced portfolio management, risk reduction, dividend management, and fair pricing. Such investments in your company also increase a stakeholder’s confidence since it reflects positively on your clients and customers. More investors can also raise the company’s morale, inspiration, and motivation levels and even provide expertise.
7. Higher innovation
As mentioned above, we live in a tech-reliant world where innovation is everything. It’s the key to the success of all businesses. Innovation improves productivity, reduces costs, increases competitiveness, and improves staff retention.
It gives a proactive approach to your business, limits turnover rates, enhances brand values and recognition, and gives opportunities to form new partnerships and relationships. Global expansion does not only provide you with new talent and expertise, but it also gives you access to more resources. It opens windows for more ways for you to finance new product development and innovation opportunities.
8. Economies of scale
Internationalization is an excellent technique for companies to achieve economies of scale and experience a massive reduction in costs.
Nowadays, several companies export products into different markets where there’s high demand. Other companies undergo minimal changes in manufacturing to suit the needs and tastes of the international customer base. In either case, expansion into a foreign market ultimately helps businesses achieve economies of scale.
Some businesses may even seek to diversify their product ranges to enhance their worldwide acceptability. Companies, especially ones that serve in small domestic markets, can indeed benefit from internationalization through higher profits and economies of scale.
Wrapping up
Several examples of small businesses that turned into giant multinationals singularly because of global expansion exist today. There is Amazon, Netflix, Coca-Cola, IBM, and so many more.
However, it is crucial to understand that global expansion is no child’s play. Starting a business is a highly challenging task, and then taking it overseas is perhaps ten times more demanding. Therefore, you must always research, understand your potential markets thoroughly, and then decide.