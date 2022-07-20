Why Should You Be Investing in Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency has taken up a prominent space in the world of investments, especially in the last decade. By the last quarter of 2021, around 14% of Americans owned some form of cryptocurrency. Of these, approximately 46 million Americans owned Bitcoin due to its high reward nature and popularity. If you are considering investing in cryptocurrency, here’s why you should go ahead with your decision:
Liquidity
Cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, is an accessible currency that is accepted worldwide. It can be transferred to another user in a few minutes, and is now a widely accepted form of payment. Purchasing with crypto comes with little to no transaction fee, which is another bonus. You can cash this currency anytime as well.
Decentralized Currency
Cryptocurrency is not a regulated currency; hence, no bank or government has authority over it. It is decentralized, free from fluctuations due to the country’s changing political or economic situation. Regulatory authorities have no right over it and cannot demand your coins from you. Changing government policies will not affect bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies or their price in any way, and there is no viable way to implement a tax on your cryptocurrency. This is highly beneficial for individuals who own this currency, giving them a sense of security in their investment.
High Rewards
Cryptocurrency’s value changes daily and can be highly volatile. This is particularly noticeable in Bitcoin’s market, which has especially seen high ups and downs, yielding high returns for many, though many faced losses as well.
The value of Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2017 was reported to be $975.70, which increased to $20,089 by the end of the year. In 2021, Bitcoin’s value was $30,000 during the summer, but it hit its all-time high of over $68,000 in November. This exemplifies the potential for high returns on investment in crypto.
Many companies and businesses are adopting cryptocurrencies today, and the valuation is only expected to go up. If you are looking for investments with extremely high reward potential, you need to consider this channel. However, measuring the risk associated with investing in the volatile cryptocurrency is essential, as it can also result in exponential losses. Keep your portfolio well-diversified.
User Anonymity
Cryptocurrency is not entirely anonymous but does provide security to the user when it comes to protecting their identity. It uses numerical codes to identify its users. Crypto platforms do not allow public tracking back to a user’s identity, ensuring that no transaction is used to track a user or the amount available in their wallet. Modern blockchain technology protects you from fraud or theft. The funds in your wallet are only viewable to you, ensuring data protection. These features give cryptocurrencies an edge over traditional banking services.
Endnote
Digital currencies have the potential to revolutionize the future of investments and payments. With a high return potential, high accessibility, and high liquidity, they are ideal investments for anyone who wants to diversify their investment portfolio. It ensures the privacy of the user and secures your valuable data from external threats.
Making transactions with them has become much easier, as many internal companies have started accepting Bitcoin and other currencies as a form of payment. With all the benefits associated with it, digital coins are here to stay for a long time, and their value is only anticipated to go up. This is your ideal time to make an investment. To learn more, you can look up Bitcoin data and graphs online.