Why Do Funerals Cost So Much?

Unless you have directly had to fund or plan a funeral yourself or with others, it’s perhaps unlikely you’ll know exactly what to expect from the overall cost. Funerals are a necessity for when you die as it is essential that your passing is officially registered – though the price of laying your body to rest, or for cremation, can really vary. Life insurance without a medical exam can provide you with the ideal opportunity to cover the costs of funeral arrangements for your family once you pass away – particularly if you don’t have a guarantee of what money, if any, will be available after you’ve gone.
You may be keen on saving up to cater to your loved ones when your time comes, but life insurance policies can be a real boon should you wish for your children and your partner to continue to live safely and securely in the event of your demise. What’s more, premiums can help pay towards the rising costs of funerals. But what goes into funeral costs – and why are they often so costly for families?
Average Funeral Costs
According to various sources, you may be expected to pay around £4000 for a standard funeral in the UK, based on the use and guidance of a funeral director. This cost is considered to be the national average, which of course means that the closer you are to London, the more these fees are likely to spike. Burials inarguably cost more, on average, which can include a coffin, hearse and a basic service – more lavish ceremonies will, of course, require additional funds.
Cremations, on the whole, are considered much more affordable. The hire and use of a funeral director is largely what drives the cost of post-death ceremonies higher, particularly as they can be expected to receive over 50% of the overall costs of an arrangement.
It’s worth remembering that funeral director fees are set at this rate for a reason – they will arrange for the collection of the deceased in question, as well as preparation and delivery on the day. Many families may not feel comfortable to handle such matters themselves – which is why the support of a director should be something you may wish to consider.
It’s worth noting, too, that funeral directors handle much of the paperwork for you, which can help to make the affair a little less complicated. At a delicate time, this can be a welcome aid indeed.
Cremation Costs
Many people wish to be cremated as opposed to being buried, and this can be both a financial decision as well as a spiritual one. Cremation results in the deceased’s ashes either being stored or scattered as per their last will and testament, and as a result, the costs of processing can be much less than that which you would expect to pay for a full burial. Once again, a more extravagant service will require additional fees – but a direct cremation, as it is known, may cost as little as £1600.
A direct cremation is a service which can be offered by local firms who will collect the deceased and cremate them as per the family’s requests. As opposed to funeral ceremonies and otherwise, this process is rather stripped-down. There are no ceremonies which take place ahead of time, nor are there any transport facilities. You also won’t receive the support and guidance of a funeral director with this approach, which, as discussed, may help things to run a little more smoothly for all involved.
Many people wish for direct cremations instead of funerals or ceremonies for various reasons – it is not just a case of cutting down on costs. In any case, if you do wish to add a funeral director to a cremation, you will likely see costs double – but once again, the fees may well be worth it.
How Life Insurance Can Help
Life insurance lump sums can be arranged to not only help your family to live and grow after your passing, but can also help to cover the cost of a funeral director and other services. Therefore, your partner and/or children won’t be expected to find the full amounts required to process your funeral after you’ve gone. Funeral costs are a driving factor in the take-up of life insurance full stop – and if you are worried about how much your family may be faced with once you’ve died, it may be time to start taking a look at policies.