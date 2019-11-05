The question of “which baseball bat is right for me” is common, especially for young baseball players. Pundits have pointed out that the answer to this question depends on different factors. Therefore, there is no specific answer to the above question. However, the following guide is essential in directing people to ideal bats depending on a wide range of factors.
Consider the age and the league you are playing for
There are governing bodies that dictate the size and the model of bats, depending on who is using them. They give the specifics, which the bats’ maker adopts then in making the bats. Each league takes the standard that they think appropriate considering the players.
Each league gives its specific bat for the standard regulation of their equipment. Examples of the governing and regulate standard for bats are; USAbat, which mostly places the standard for a youth baseball league. It provides wooden baseball bats, and they allow the players to use lightweight bats. BBCOR, on the other hand, makes wood-like bats for the adults.
The standard is laid considering the age of the users. Every league no matter their preferred bat, they will use a standardized bat for every game. In the Olympics, you have no choice but to use the only one approved by the governing bodies. This standardization is meant to make the player stand on the same ground when playing.
The governing bodies make the ball to match their age and experience. For young babies, they use a tee bat. The children from the age of 7-13 will use the USA bat and USSSA standards. For teenagers from 14-18 years, they will use the BBCOR standardized bats.
These leagues have their brand label on the bats. They stick them on the barrel for easier identification. Before buying, ensure that you have already seen the couch for direction on the league requirements.
The length of the bat
The length of a bat is another factor to consider when purchasing or choosing a baseball bat. For example, you could be having two bats weighing 30 ounces each. Nevertheless, the weight distribution on the bat will determine its weight when lifted. It affects both the chances of hitting the sweet spot and the swinging mechanism.
When the bat is too long, you risk a chance of accuracy because it affects your speed, and when it’s short, you risk plate coverage, which is also known as the sweet spot. There are several ways to determine the bat length that is perfect for you. The following experiments will lead you to choose the ideal height for your bat.
- Place the bottom of a baseball bat on your chest. If you can comfortably touch the top of it with your outstretched arm, then that is the ideal height for your bat.
- Put the bat at the center of your chest and stretch it outwards. If your hand and get hold of its barrel, then that’s the best height for your size.
- Stand the baseball next to you on the left side. If the length of the bat reaches the palm of your hand, then it the best height for you.
Consider the weight of the baseball bat
The weight of a bat depends entirely on your feel. If you can’t hold the bats for forty-five seconds, then the bat is too heavy for you. You should consider its drop weight. For instance, the longer the bat, the higher the drop weight, and the longer it is, the lighter it will be.
When a bat is heavy, it has a high chance of increasing the speed of a baseball when hit. On the other hand, the light bats allow the batter to have a longer waiting time, which enables them to be accurate when hitting the ball. In matters about weight, it is, therefore, safe to conclude that the weight of a bat determines the velocity of the baseball.
A good player knows how to use both the light and heavy bats. There is no better bat; the choice depends on the player. Work on expertise on both bats instead of preferring one over the other. You should note that there are many varieties of weight to choose from when it comes to this niche.
Materials used in making bats
The material used in making baseball bats are Metal and wood. Baseball bats are made from different trees, such as maple and ash. These woods vary in terms of weight and quality. Either way, they have a difference of negative three in terms of weight. Wooden or composite baseball bats have a larger sweet spot, and they break easily compared to alloy bats. They are quite expensive compared to metallic ones.
Aluminium or alloy bats are made of metal. They are durable and light. The bats contain small sweet spots on their barrel, and they are cheaper compared to the wood bats. They have no breaking time and they are ready to use immediately after you unwrap them. To reduce vibrations, they are covered with wood at the end.
Depending on your expertise, choose the one that fits you the best. none of the bats is better than the other, it entirely on you and the experience you have gathered.
Consider barrel diameters
It is the thickest part of the baseball bat. It is where the sweet spot is located. Barrels come in different sizes in terms of diameter. They range from two and a quarter to two and three-quarters inches. Again the league you are playing for, determines the choice.
In conclusion
There is no ideal bat in the world of sports. The term “ideal bat” depends on who is using the bat, their experience in baseball, and, more importantly, how much there are willing to spend on a single bat. Lack of a specific answer does not mean that there are no excellent bat alternatives. Bats are becoming better, sophisticated, and enjoyable to play with, in the world of baseball.