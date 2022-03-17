Where to Find Cloud Call Center Solutions

When you’re looking to upgrade your contact center, offer a custom experience to your audience, and gain useful insights from analytics and tools like CRM integration and intelligent routing, you’re in the market for cloud call center solutions. A cloud contact center empowers your workforce, bolsters agent performance, and helps streamline each customer interaction you have.
So, if you’re ready to overhaul your contact center, where do you find the appropriate call center software? Should you prioritize feature-richness or budget-friendliness? Are there any options that also help you track agent productivity and performance to help you tailor your training and improve your staff’s skillsets? The short answer is yes. There are contact center options that are available to help you thrive. To find the appropriate cloud call center solutions, here’s what you need to know.
Balance feature-richness with affordability
Some business owners believe that you must sacrifice features to get high-quality contact center options that provide a custom experience. However, that’s untrue. Contact center platforms like Bright Pattern make it a snap to find the appropriate cloud contact center for your business’s needs. Bright Pattern offers contact center tools like CRM connection, SMS integration, real-time analytics, call routing, interactive voice response (IVR), and high-tech solutions.
Especially since many businesses operate on several digital channels, from websites to social media platforms, a cloud contact center like Bright Pattern provides scalability, cost-effectiveness, and a great customer experience.
Search for providers that offer advanced call center software
If you’re going to transition to a new call center model, you should ensure that it’s scalable and ready for future growth, expansion, or technological shifts. Cloud call centers and contact center solutions offer a workaround to some hardware limitations by allowing employees to provide their own equipment and upgrade it. However, you also want cloud call centers prepared to grow alongside diverse digital channels and new outlets as needed.
While current channels include social media and SMS, new channels may emerge over time. Your sales team, service team, or outbound call center will invest in existing as-of-yet untapped opportunities. So, when you’re thinking of capable contact center software, what should it include?
As mentioned, IVR is critical to a great customer experience. Social media integration, performance management tools, and other workforce optimization protocols are incredibly beneficial, especially if you implement them into your workflows at the right time. Beyond that, many brands are investing in AI tools like virtual agents, chatbots, social channel automation, and other advanced workflows. To ensure seamless integration, you must work with a top provider.
Use software that empowers call center agents
While you want to meet customer expectations and maintain agent productivity while following best practices in your omni-channel interactions, you also want call center systems that your team members enjoy. The right cloud contact center should provide a better experience for customers and agents alike. In addition, cloud tools mean your agents can use remote workspace options and provide their own equipment, saving you money and providing greater device freedom.
Plus, remote work options help prevent turnover in customer service roles which is critical to boosting employee and customer engagement while saving you money. You can take your service team to the next level and elevate already exceptional customer service with the right software options.
With brands like Bright Pattern, it’s easier to find a seamless integration of everything you love about your existing contact center while removing those that don’t boost customer satisfaction. Plus, you get access to advanced tools and cloud capabilities that bolster your customer support efforts and empower your team. So, find the cloud solution that works for you and see how it can redefine your call center.