Are you experiencing injuries, pain, or emotional distress due to someone else’s negligence and wondered if you can receive compensation? If so, you may qualify for a settlement that ranges from tens of thousands of dollars to a nuisance value settlement.
But you will not know your value until you get an Indianapolis personal injury attorney to calculate the compensatory damages you are entitled to from the liable party who caused your injuries.
This article will discuss nuisance value settlement definitions, benefits, and how to negotiate them, as they are more frequent than TV legal dramas like us to know.
What is a Nuisance Value Settlement?
A nuisance value settlement is a legal agreement where one party pays another to settle a claim or dispute. The payments are usually small and are not based on the case’s merits. Instead, they are made to avoid the cost and hassle of going to court. Plaintiffs receive the payment to compensate them for the time and effort they put into the case and avoid going through a trial.
In most cases, the settlement will be less than what the plaintiff could have received if they had a skilled settlement negotiator or won at trial. A nuisance value settlement is an amount a person agrees to pay to have a lawsuit dismissed and the matter put to rest.
Insurance companies may offer a nuisance fee settlement if the cost of fighting the claim in court exceeds the benefit of settling for a small sum. Insurance adjusters deal with claims daily. Most plaintiffs have solid cases, and they need to negotiate a settlement. Occasionally, insurance adjusters may receive injury claims that, in their estimation, are not worth negotiating.
Nuisance-Value Settlement Problems
A lawsuit threat will not be productive unless there is some basis for it, however small. Adjusters reject questionable claims to deter insurance fraud and avoid paying what plaintiffs deserve. Since claims adjusters handle dozens of injury claims simultaneously, you can increase your chances by being persistent and knowledgeable. It helps if you provide at least some proof that gives the adjuster a reason to approve your claim or you go to a meeting with your personal injury attorney.
Even with a low-value claim, you can secure compensation with the help of an experienced injury lawyer. They will use their well-practiced tactics to negotiate a settlement to compensate for at least some of what you have lost.
Negotiating Tactics for Nuisance Value Settlements
If the adjuster believes that the defendant was not at fault for the accident or that your injuries were not caused by, let’s say, a car accident, then the claim value will not be calculated as usual. However, there are some legitimate ways of persuading the adjuster not to close your claim without a settlement. In other words, you may be able to negotiate a nuisance value payment.
Maintain Good Faith Contact
Stay in constant communication with the adjuster. However small, you must include a credible piece of evidence proving you are entitled to compensation for your injuries. Your attorney will do their best to gather evidence, obtain expert testimonies, convince witnesses to testify on your behalf, and build a case for you.
Search for Additional Evidence
Have the adjuster listen to your arguments again without interruption. Reiterate your belief that the defendant’s actions contributed to your injuries. Provide as many accident photos as possible, have your attorney bring affidavits from other parties, obtain a copy of the police report, bring your full medical file, etc.
Stress the Costs of Litigation
The insurance adjuster is aware of legal costs. Even if they win, you can point out that accepting the settlement will cost less than suing. The adjuster will likely settle your claim swiftly if you have done your homework, even if it is only for a small amount.
Consider Legal Action
You may sue the other party to recover nuisance value if you believe the other party is at fault. In a tort case, the at-fault party is sued, not the insurance company. You could also sue on your own through small claims court rather than paying district court fees.
The Benefits
When individuals seek to resolve their case outside of court, a nuisance value settlement offers many benefits. This type of resolution is usually cheaper and faster than traditional legal action. Furthermore, it can help preserve relationships between parties who may need to work together in the future.
Additionally, a nuisance value settlement can provide some closure for those who have been injured or wronged. Unfortunately, there are some drawbacks to using a nuisance value settlement. For instance, you may not receive as much money as you would in a trial.
Bottom Line
A nuisance value settlement occurs when a person settles a case for less than they would be entitled to if it went to trial. It is primarily done to avoid the costs and risks of going to trial. Nevertheless, before accepting such a settlement, always consult with a personal injury attorney. They might be able to negotiate significant compensatory damages with the defendant’s insurer or lawyers.