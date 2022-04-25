What Buyers Want from Their New Home

Are you planning on selling your home soon? With average house prices rising by over £40,000 in the last two years, now is a good time to get a great return on your investment.
However, it’s not just prices that have changed since the start of the pandemic. After months of spending more time in their homes, house hunters have had time to consider what they want from their next move.
So, what are they looking for? Read on to see how your property can tick buyers’ boxes.
Savvy storage
Finding somewhere to stash their belongings has become a must-have for house buyers, with storage being something they’ll pay a premium for. According to a recent survey by fitted furniture specialists Hammonds Furniture, home buyers are prepared to spend over £12,000 more (£12,574) for a home with ample storage space. Additionally, the survey of 2,000 Brits revealed that more than one in eight (84%) considers adequate storage to be ‘important’, ‘very important’ or ‘absolutely essential’.
Given that over a third of the UK are working from home in 2022, it might come as a surprise that storage space is more important than having a home office for over a quarter (28%) of those surveyed.
Make room
So, what types of storage are buyers looking for? The survey revealed that a garage and a spare bedroom are the most sought-after options, with over two in five (42%) prepared to put in a higher offer for properties with these features.
A large driveway and utility room were also popular, while kitchens with plenty of cupboards and drawers were on the must-have list for over a third of respondents (34%).
Top turn-offs
There are several things to be aware of if you don’t want to put buyers off, too. If you have no driveway, you might want to see if you can repurpose your outside space as almost half (48%) of buyers are looking for somewhere to park their motor.
Having no spare bedroom put 42% of people off, while limited storage in the kitchen could be another area to look at. Here, 45% of potential buyers were searching for somewhere to store their cutlery and crockery. A lack of loft space put 30% of people off, too.
How to maximise storage space
Are you wondering how you’ll boost your storage space? While adding a bedroom or driveaway might not be possible, there are some ways to enhance what you have:
- Add storage to awkward spaces – attic rooms and under the stairs might not be the easiest place for a traditional closet, but investing in custom built-in wardrobes can instantly add storage to a neglected space.
- Use the space you have – add shelving and cupboards from floor to ceiling. Really use the space to get the most out of what you have.
- Rearrange what’s there – as a seller, you might be so used to the way things are. But take a step back and see where there’s room to re-jig the space. You might be pleasantly surprised by what you can do.
No matter how big your home, you’re sure to find ways to introduce storage solutions that will appeal to buyers.