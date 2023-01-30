10 WEB3 & Metaverse Marketing Strategies to Help Build a Community

Jeffrey Maganis is the co-founder of Crowdcreate, one of the leading blockchain marketing agencies that specialize in Web3, Crypto & NFTs. Few growth marketing firms have been in the blockchain industry since 2017. Crowdcreate has been a global pioneer in launching and scaling some of the most successful projects in blockchain technology. Crowdcreate also runs one of the largest networks of crypto founders, angel and VC investors, influencers, and creators.