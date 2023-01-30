10 WEB3 & Metaverse Marketing Strategies to Help Build a Community

Building a community is essential for Web3 and Metaverse brands. With an established community on either Twitter, Discord, Telegram or Reddit, the ideal audience can easily find the brands and projects they’re interested in and spread awareness about their project.
Want help coming up with your Web3 marketing strategy? Here are 10 innovative ideas to help your brand stand out.
Create a Crypto & NFT Marketing Roadmap Calendar
Your marketing roadmap is a specific plan and timeline to finish your project or campaign. This can include everything from IRL conference events and Twitter Spaces, to digital collectible drops and token launches. It should have a clear starting point, milestones, and a destination. You can use a calendar or checklist – whichever you prefer. The way you organize your roadmap is more important than the format you use; you can use everything from Notion and Google Docs, to more robust project management systems.
Hire a Team of Crypto & NFT Marketing Experts
Marketing can be challenging enough when you’re starting out, especially in the crypto and NFT spaces. It’s now fairly easy to create NFTs and tokens, thus a more saturated market. Instead of learning through trial and error, hire a team of crypto and NFT marketing experts to help you fine-tune a successful campaign from the start. You’ll be able to save time and choose the right marketing initiatives to focus on. Examples include finding the right crypto influencers, how to structure PR press release launches, and also how to get listed on exchanges/marketplaces.
Setup your Social Media Profiles Where your Crypto & NFT Audience Exists
Social media is crucial for crypto and NFT projects. Users are following projects on social media platforms, and if you’re not active, you could miss out on valuable opportunities. Think of social media content as something you need to constantly maintain and upkeep.
LinkedIn is ideal for B2B, due to its largely professional presence. Connect with other businesses in your industry and start networking and sharing content. Over time, you’ll build your network and generate buzz for your project.
If your brand is B2C, the best platforms for crypto and NFTs are Twitter, Discord, Telegram, Reddit, and Instagram. These platforms offer opportunities to build a community and share updates that attract interested users.
Create Crypto Content That Educates, Entertains, and Engages
Content is king in crypto and NFTs. Creating content that educates, entertains, and engages your audience will help you build a strong and lasting community that looks to you as an industry leader for the news and updates. You should be the go to thought leader when it comes to a certain topic.
There are numerous options for content for your audience, including memes, infographics, short videos, and blogs. For more engagement, share content like polls or post longer content in Twitter threads and Twitter Spaces.
Use Social Media Automation Tools for Consistent Posting
To make a mark on your audience, you have to be active on all appropriate social media platforms. It’s a lot to keep up with, which is why social media automation tools can be helpful to not only maintain a consistent presence but gauge your performance.
There are virtually limitless options on the market, all with different features:
- Buzzsumo
- Sprout Social
- Buffer
- Hootsuite
- ShareIt
- SocialPilot
- CoSchedule
- Sendible
- Agorapulse
- Zoho Social
Hire Crypto & NFT influencers
Because community is so important in crypto and NFTs, influencers are an essential part of the marketing strategy. Influencers can generate buzz for your project and attract new users to join your community. Every year, the popular crypto influencers change. Crowdcreate has been in the blockchain industry since 2017. Back in 2017, influencers such as Ian Balina were the post popular. Back in 2021, BitboyCrypto was the most popular. Today, it’s a different influencer that get’s the most attention and attracts viewers.
It’s important that influencers are aligned with your brand and have the right audience, however. When you’re looking for influencers, pay more attention to their audience, industry coverage, and engagement levels, more than their total follower count or level of fame. You also need to have an expert advisor that can help you.
Host Engagement Contests & Crypto/NFT Giveaways
Giveaways and contests for web3 and Metaverse projects are a great way to increase brand exposure and announce that you have a project to offer. Everyone likes free stuff.
You have plenty of options, including:
- Airdrops
- Raffles
- Viral referral campaigns
Collab & Strategically Partner with Other Crypto Projects
Strategic partnerships in crypto and NFTs offer a lot of advantages, including broadening the market and prospective customers, enhancing services, and creating a more compelling offer. Brands can also expand into new market areas, collaborate on projects, and share research and publication.
Reach out to potential partners to collaborate, either on an individual project or as a strategic brand partnership. These partnerships can take many forms, but they’re critical to success in this industry.
Get PR Press Mentions & Features from Credible Crypto Publications
Thought leadership with digital PR boosts your brand awareness and positions you as an expert in your industry. Guest posts, articles, and press releases with credible publications in the crypto industry put your thoughts and brand in front of possible users you may not have considered. Top tier PR crypto media outlets include CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, BeinCrypto, MilkRoad, and more.
But before you start pitching every publication, take time to research the options and craft the perfect pitch. You may get some rejection at first but keep trying. Eventually, you’ll get publications to say “yes,” and it only gets easier from there.
Run Paid Ads and Track All Metrics for Growth
Organic traffic is great, but you can supplement it with paid ads on search and social media that showcase your brand and project to the right users. Paid ads are sophisticated and give you options to narrow down your ideal audience, set goals, and manage your budget. Different strategies for Web3 include targeting users across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and lastly Google. It’s important to figure out how to target the right audiences, and having the right ad headlines as well.
But with that, you have to track your metrics to see how your ads are performing. Here are important metrics for paid ads:
- Click-through rate
- Conversion rates
- Cost per impressions
- Cost per click
- Cost for acquisition
- Return on ad spend
- Return on investment
- Total customer acquisition
Get Started with Your Web3 or Metaverse Project
Marketing a web3 or Metaverse project is no small feat, but with these innovative strategies, you can gain exposure for your brand and attract users to your project with a strong and loyal community. Hire a Metaverse Consulting company such as Crowdcreate if you’re looking for experienced experts in the industry.