Ways Twitter Can be Used to Get More Customers

Are you using Twitter for marketing purposes and have no idea what you are doing? Do you want to try and grow your business through Twitter and need some help?
Although businesses have taken over the social media world, they are still figuring out how to utilize it to its full potential properly. Twitter is one of the major platforms that businesses have started using because of what it can offer and how it can help businesses.
Twitter may not seem like the most obvious platform for gaining new customers, but it can be a valuable tool if utilized properly. One helpful way to draw in potential customers is through Twitter video views. By creating unique and engaging videos, you can catch the attention of users scrolling through their feeds, piquing their interest in your brand.
Twitter’s “Live” feature is also great for hosting events or Q&As with customers, giving them a personal and interactive experience. Additionally, Twitter is an excellent platform for customer service – responding promptly to complaints or questions shows that you care about your audience and makes them more likely to choose your company over competitors. Whether through Twitter video views or active engagement with followers, using the platform strategically can attract new customers and increase loyalty among existing ones.
There are so many different ways in which one can utilise Twitter as a business, and here are a few ways.
Relevant Hashtags
Hashtags are one of the most important tools to use when using Twitter for marketing purposes as a business. Hashtags not only allow you to extend the reach of your content to so many people on the platform, but it also allows you to reach far more people who fall part of your niche and target audience in a much easier and faster way manner.
Given that you only use relevant hashtags for your content, reaching your target audience is made a lot easier by doing. Hashtags are also not only limited to the ones that have been created already. You can create hashtags that are unique to your business as a way to manage and track your engagement and analytics differently.
When using hashtags, they need to pertain to your content and niche; otherwise, you will never be able to reach your target audience, and people will not find interest in your content, therefore equalling in less growth.
Use Images
Twitter started as just a simple platform where all you could share were worded tweets with a small character limit. As the years have gone by, the platform has changed to keep up with other social media platforms and retain their users’ interest.
One way in which Twitter has improved is by introducing the option to post visuals with your content. As a business, this is something you should take as much advantage of as possible. People respond a lot better to visuals than they do to just text.
Visuals such as images and videos are captivating and eye-catching, whereas it is incredibly easy to just scroll past a worded tweet without a second thought. If you want more people to notice you, start using more visuals.
Tweet More
As a business looking to grow, posting whenever you feel like it or whenever you have new content is just not an option. It is said that typically the life span of a tweet is around 12 minutes, meaning this is how long you should be expecting the maximum engagement on your post before people don’t really see it again.
A way to make your account more noticeable to your followers and other users is by posting a lot more often and even posting regularly every day. By posting at the same time every single day, people can know when to expect content from you, and you also have a better shot at reaching your target audience when they are most active on the platform if you have done your research.
Engage, then Engage Some More
Something that a lot of businesses tend to avoid doing is engaging with their audience because they think it makes them come across as less professional. However, this is a big mistake. If you don’t engage with your audience, you will most likely lose more followers than you will gain.
Engagement is one of the key elements of social media marketing and one of the best ways to gauge your success on the platform. To increase your engagement, you should try actively engaging with your audience. There are various ways to do this on Twitter, such as following, liking, sharing, commenting, and even direct messaging.
Time Your Tweets
Lastly, as mentioned earlier, posting consistently is very important. However, timing this consistency is just as important. The timing of your tweets is make or break when it comes to gaining new followers and receiving engagement.
When you post, you want to make sure you are only posting at the times when you know that your audience will be the most active on the platform. This ensures that you will be seen by your followers rather than missed.