5 Ways to Sell Your Home Faster

Selling your home quickly is not as easy as it may seem, and yet it is vital to sell it as soon as possible. In fact, property experts say, “The longer a home is on the market, the more likely it is to receive a lower offer.”
So, if you want to sell your home, you have to do it smart and quickly. While preparing this guide, we’ve talked to some of the best property agents in the country to find tips on the fastest ways to sell a home.
Find the right property agent
First, you need to hire a property agent with a proven track record of selling properties quickly. Also, it’s important to ask them the following questions:
- Do they know your area?
- Can they go to your home and tell you exactly what buyers will love about your home?
- What about things that you should change to make your home attractive to prospective buyers?
Next, you should make sure your property agent hires a photographer to photograph your home and build an attractive portfolio which they can later use to advertise your property on the Internet.
Don’t be shy to interview multiple agents. Accept to work with the one that has your best interest at heart, and someone who takes the time to get to know your home and area.
To get things moving a bit quicker, we recommend using Zoopla and RightMove; two platforms that you can use to either contact trusted agents or put up your properties directly for sale.
Improve the curb appeal
You never get a second chance to make a first good impression. So, the appearance of your house will either make or break a future sale.
First, you need to focus on the exterior part of the house by removing weeds, dirt, trim the lawn and shrubs.
Also, some homes could benefit from a new coat of paint. However, don’t go overboard with upgrades because usually, the new owners may want to personalise the house to suit their taste.
Instead, focus on small improvements to impress buyers. For example, upgrade to a modern insulated garage door with an automatic opener. This will surely catch the attention of potential buyers who most of the time are impressed by practical additions.
As for the inside of the house, consider new furniture in the kitchen area, add new lighting, shower curtains, and faucets to make everything look more appealing.
Choose the right time to sell your home
Spring and summer are usually the best time to sell a home because families want to move before the start of the school year, and nice weather makes it easier to house visit and inspect a home.
However, during this period, a large number of houses are for sale which means buyers have the luxury of a broader house selection. So, you have to make sure there is something special about your house to attract a quick sale.
We recommend working with a property agent to decide the best time to sell your home and use it as your timeframe to prepare your home for sale.
Set the right price
Everyone wants to earn as much money as possible from selling a home, but it’s important to be realistic. What you paid for your home may not matter. What matters is the current house market. So, be sure to see at which price houses in your neighbourhood are selling at and use that as a reference point.
To get a price overview, use online property valuation platforms, and work with a broker to go with a price that makes the most sense while considering the market and your expectations.
Stage your home
When you want to sell your home it’s important to impress potential buyers. So, put aside your personal preferences and set your home in a way that will appeal to the mainstream market.
One of the best things you can do to prepare your home is to declutter it. Since you will have to pack anyway, pack the things you don’t need to use every day. So when buyers come to check your home, it will look clean, larger, and airy.
Wrapping up
Truth be told, selling a home is never easy, especially if you are doing it for the first time. But if you adopt the tips covered in this article, you’re surely off to a great start!