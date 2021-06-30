4 Ways You Can Reduce COVID-Induced Stress from Home

The world around us has changed since 2020 began. At the tail end of 2019, the world got its first look at Covid-19 and we all initially imagined this to be just another one of many viruses that affect humans and pass on. Pollen, pet dander, and other allergens were the primary concern moving into the springtime, yet Covid-19 tests have rapidly become the priority for billions of people in all corners of the world.
The coronavirus pandemic has provided an intense additive into the stress that we all feel on a daily basis. Stress lives alongside our daily routines even during the best of times, but Covid-19 has created a totally new element in the traumatic strain that is placed upon us at all hours of the day. This is one of many similar viruses that often affect humans, of course. Yet the Covid-19 variety of coronavirus organisms has proven devastatingly effective in terms of contagion and in mortality.
Still, there are a number of things we are learning as a global community as a result of the onset of these deadly viruses (Covid-19 and each unique mutation that has cropped up in the year and change since it first arrived in all of our lives).
With these four options, reducing the stress that you feel on a regular basis as a result of Covid-19 related lockdowns and changes to your schedule can be relieved, if not mitigated altogether.
1. Take advantage of home Covid-19 tests
The FDA, CDC, and a host of other regulatory bodies have suggested regular Covid-19 test taking in order to maintain levels of infection as low as possible. There are no great ways to filter out infections completely yet routine home test use is a great start. The same goes for antibody tests for those with and without the vaccine. At-home Covid-19 tests are easy to get now, and continuous use of these home test kits, even if you don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, is the best way to ensure that you are doing your part to stop the spread of this menace to society.
2. Utilize air filters for constant air quality considerations
Air quality is a major component in keeping indoor spaces clean and safe for you and your family. With a HEPA air purifier on Amazon, maintaining a safe and secure home with great air quality and minimal allergen components in the air (such as mold, pollen, or pet dander) is easy. An air purifier is a simple device, but it can get to work fast cleaning the square feet within your home environment and affording you some of the cleanest air you’ve inhaled in many years.
Our air quality is continuing to degrade over time, and FDA and other bodies have been warning of the effects of pollen and other allergens within the home for years. Utilizing an air purifier or filter to combat mold growth and other allergy-inducing elements is a great step to reduce odor, allergens, and Covid-19 exposure within your home, whether you live in a larger space or a smaller space.
3. Get outside whenever you can
Taking a walk outdoors is a great way to de-stress. Walking can help you think through the problems you’re facing but it also gives you the ability to set aside the tasks that you’ve had assigned to you for just a little while. Many of the stressors that we are battling in the current climate have to do with the fact that working from home means that the kitchen or living room is now also your office.
Escaping the grind becomes far more difficult when it exists within your home’s four walls. Take a walk to put it on the back burner for a while.
4. Remember that we will get through this
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it’s important to remember that this trouble will pass. With continued home Covid-19 tests, airborne particle reduction with a HEPA filter or purifier, and other strategies that help you organize your time, staying positive through this trouble spot becomes easier to maintain.
Remembering that this will pass is important to keeping up that positivity for the long haul.