5 Ways to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle during COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a huge impact on our lives. Many of us are confronted with difficulties that may be stressful, upsetting, and trigger strong emotions in both adults and children. Public health interventions, such as social distance, are important to control the spread of COVID-19, but they can make us feel isolated and lonely, as well as raise stress and worry. Learning to manage stress healthily can make you, your loved ones, and those around you stronger. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is normal to experience tension, anxiety, sadness, and fear. Here are some ways you may assist yourself, others, and your community cope with stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
1.Practice A Healthy Diet
Most individuals underestimate the value of a balanced diet, yet it may assist to enhance your energy levels as well as your mental health. Making healthy choices, such as consuming a mix of fruits and vegetables daily, will benefit your overall nutrition. Despite their temptation, strive to restrict your intake of fatty and sugary meals, your body and mind will thank you in the long term.
You can also consider including vitamins consuming in your diet. Plus, it’s also important to take the vitamins to help add nutritional supplements to your daily regimen. In some countries like the Philippines, consuming vitamins is one of their most practical and popular ways to help maintain a healthy body.
2. Keep Active
The facts are clear: physical activity may improve your mood, productivity, and sleep. Even one session of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity decreases anxiety, and even brief bursts of movement are beneficial. Physical activity also promotes proper growth and development, improves general health, and can lower the risk of numerous chronic diseases. Most people will have to adjust to new ways of exercising and keeping active as a result of social distancing measures, but it is still possible to enjoy great exercise at home.
Having a few gyms equipment will be an extra point for you to achieve a great workout at home. For example, in Malaysia, some of the most popular home gym equipment are yoga mat, dumbbell, treadmill, skipping rope at their house. With this simple equipment, it is enough for you to achieve a great workout without needing to go to the gym.
3. Sleep Well
When our patterns change, one of the first things to suffer sleep. Maintain consistent sleep habits to ensure you obtain the necessary 7-9 hours of sleep every night. Getting enough sleep will benefit your general health and emotional well-being. Sleeping properly has been shown in studies to make you happy, enhance your memory, and help you maintain a healthy weight. A restful night’s sleep might also help your immune system.
4. Stay Hydrated
Because water forms the majority of the human body, it is unsurprising that staying hydrated is necessary. Drinking enough water not only helps you maintain a healthy weight, but also a healthy body, allowing you to think more clearly, ease digestion, and maintain energy levels.
It is suggested that we consume six to eight glasses of water each day. If you don’t like plain water, try adding some fresh lemon, ginger, cucumber, or mint to enhance flavor plus this is also good for digestion. It’s crucial to note that while juices and smoothies include nutrients, they’re also rich in sugar. You should only consume about 150ml of these each day.
5. Take A Break
Take breaks from viewing, reading, or listening to news articles, especially those on social media. It’s important to stay informed but hearing about the pandemic all the time might be depressing. Consider restricting your news consumption to a few times each day and disconnecting from your phone, television, and computer screens for a period.