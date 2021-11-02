7 Ways to Ensure Your Car Is Ready for Winter

Winter is nearly upon us, and now is the best time to give your car a check-up and make sure it is fit to brave the dip in temperature and tackle adverse weather conditions. Here are 7 ways to ensure your vehicle is ready for winter
Sort the Paperwork
Car accidents occur more frequently in winter when the weather is icy, wet, and snowy, so you must make sure you have a car insurance policy to protect you legally should the worst happen.
Suppose the manufacturer’s warranty for your vehicle has expired. In that case, you may want to consider renewing it or looking online for the best extended car warranty on offer that suits your requirements. Extended warranties protect you against the failure of specific systems and equipment in your car, such as the suspension, gearbox, electrics, steering, and engine.
Add Antifreeze
A quality antifreeze solution should be mixed with water in a 50:50 ratio and added to the coolant receptacle in your car. It is essential that the mix is not too dilute as it will freeze when temperatures plummet and result in overheating of the engine.
Check or Change the Tires
In winter, roads can become icy, snowy, and wet, so the tires on your vehicle must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3mm, which will improve their grip.
Some countries have a law that states that car owners must equip their vehicles with special winter tires over the colder months. These tires are made of a special rubber compound with maximum gripping power.
Get a Service
Before the worst of the weather, you should book your car in for a service with a professional mechanic who will check the vehicle over, top up the oil, antifreeze, and ensure that the windscreen wipers and your tires are up to scratch.
Check Wipers
Add some antifreeze to the windscreen wash and check the rubber on the wiper blades for nick and tears. Replace any damaged blades as you will need strong wipers to clear away snow and ice from the windshield.
Check the Battery
The battery in your car must be fully charged and working efficiently- especially during the winter when it is working more than it would in warmer months to supply power to the lights, heater, and air blower. The cold weather can also affect the battery’s output, so double-check it as you do not want to suffer a flat battery in the middle of a blizzard at night.
Carry a Kit
Always carry an emergency box of supplies in your car in case of a breakdown. The kit should include a torch, a book of road maps, a power bank, blanket, shovel, high visibility jacket, food and drink, batteries, money, screen wash, antifreeze, de-icer, and a windscreen scraper.
Before you drive anywhere in winter, even if it’s just a short journey, check your car over to ensure it’s ready for the trip, and always remember to pack your emergency kit. Stay safe.