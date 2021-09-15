5 Ways to Decorate Your Home for Fall

Decorating your home for the holidays is almost always a fun endeavor, but for a lot of us, that’s about the only time we really do anything different with the house. With few exceptions (for example, Christmas trees and lights, an American flag flying for the 4th of July and Memorial Day, and maybe some festive adornments for a New Year’s party), many people tend to leave it “well enough.”
This year, why not try something different? With fall around the corner, cooler weather starting to show its beautiful head, and much of the country operating at least semi-normal, some of you might be training for a marathon or working overtime to get ready for the busy season, so all of your free time is taken up. However, no matter how busy you are, we’ve got fall decorating ideas that are easy, affordable, and perfect for virtually any home.
1. Start With a Bit of Color
Fall means that the leaves are changing and an array of color is splashed almost everywhere you look outside. To capture the feel of the season, try bringing some of the outdoors inside with a variety of pumpkins and gourds. You can also add a few of those awesome fall-colored leaves from your trees.
For the living room, change out your pillows for some featuring autumn colors. Of course, the cooler weather of fall also means that Halloween is right around the corner, so you can embrace the holiday by throwing some Halloween throw pillows in the mix.
For a little more color, consider adding a few fall-inspired throw blankets to your home as well. Utilizing colors like dark burgundy, orange, red, yellow, and brown will give your home that autumn feel that you’re looking for.
You can also make your own fall wreath to hang on the front door with a little grapevine and affordable supplies to keep your home green. If you’re not into DIY projects, you can always purchase a pre-made autumn wreath.
2. Fall is in the Air
Another great way to capture the energy of the season is to make your home smell like fall. Place a few pinecones strategically around the house, preferably grouping half a dozen or so together, and add some colorful ribbon or leaves to tie in with the colors above. Fresh pinecones smell great and will definitely capture the feel you’re looking for.
Candles and potpourri aren’t just great for reducing stress; they’re also perfect for giving your home the feeling of the season. Mix and match any of the following to change the entire ambiance of any room.
- Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin
- Cedar Leaf and Lavender
- Apple Cinnamon
- Pumpkin Spice
- Pecan Pie
- Brown Sugar Vanilla
- Apple Cider
- Flannel
- Pumpkin Chai
- Campfire
- Sandalwood
3. Polish Up the Copper
Turns fresh-cut flowers or even a bunch of branches into an eye-catching arrangement by placing them in a copper vase or pot. This is also another spot that you can include colored ribbon and even pinecones.
4. Keep it Warm and Cozy
Before the temperature really starts dropping, get that chimney sweeper out, clean up the fireplace, and have it inspected for safety. Once you get that out of the way, you can light up the fireplace whenever it gets chilly. Having a fire crackling away can really give the feel of fall and set the perfect mood any time, day, or night.
5. Spruce Up Your Dishes
Dress up your dining room table with a plaid tablecloth and consider adding placemats in either earth tones or the colors mentioned throughout the article. You can also utilize fall-inspired dishes, and as a finishing touch, tie it all together with cloth napkins that match your living room decor.
Decorating for fall can be a fun endeavor, and if you utilize some of the tips above, you’re almost certain to love the results.