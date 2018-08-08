Honest Ways to Earn Money Online That Really Work

Ever since the internet was created, people have been looking for ways of making money using it. The idea of earning cash while sitting at home in front of the computer is just too good to resist for a lot of people.
However, it is easy to be put off once you realise that most of the ideas out there are either scams or unrealistic. That doesn’t mean that it is impossible to earn cash online, though. There are some genuine, honest approaches that really work.
Become a Freelancer
An intriguing idea is that of starting to work online. If you like the idea of forgetting about the daily commute, then this is one of the best ways of doing so. There are jobs online for people with all sorts of skills; writers, designers, photographers, virtual assistants and so on.
Popular sites where these jobs are advertised include Upwork, Guru and Freelancer. You might pick up a few hours of work to start with or you might get lucky and land the full-time job of your dreams without even leaving the house.
Join an Affiliate Program
Affiliate programs have long offered the chance to earn easy money. Basically, you get a commission every time that you send someone else to another site. This is often done through links on a blog but can also be done through social media. The biggest affiliate programs around include Amazon, Clickbank and eBay.
It is important to choose a brand that you trust and believe in. The Mr Green affiliate program site tells us that it has been voted the top online casino for the last three years. It also points out that they have over 5,000 profitable affiliates and pay out over €1.1 million each month in commission.
Watch Videos
Maybe you have heard about the idea of earning money by watching videos online. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, you are unlikely to make a fortune in this way but it could give you a bit of extra income each month.
The most well-known site that offers this opportunity is Swagbucks, which is reviewed here by NerdWallet. Others that you might be interested in checking out include Inbox Dollars, Viggle and Perk. The rewards are pretty modest but it is an easy way to get started.
Take Part in Surveys
Another way of getting some cash online is by taking part in surveys. As with the video-watching approach, this is a simple idea that lets you gather rewards little by little without too much effort.
Some of the same sites mentioned above also offer this possibility. Others are Toluna, OnePoll and MySurvey. If you have some spare time, then these sites give you a chance to put that time to good use and make money with it.
Earning money online is now a more tempting idea than ever before. To do this well, your first step should be to look at the best, honest methods to do this and choose a site that you can rely upon to pay out.