VA Loans: How Eligibility & Funding Works

A VA loan is for an active service member and allows somebody to put 0% down when getting a mortgage for a house. This article covers who is eligible for a VA loan, along with a brief introduction to how it all works.
VA Loans – Who’s Eligible?
The system is built for active service members, but things are never black and white in these cases, the VA loan system spans out to other people. Here is a quick rundown of who may also be eligible for a VA Loan.
- Military veterans (still, check for eligibility)
- Active duty service members
- Current or former National Guard or Reserve members who have been activated Federal active service
- Surviving spouses not receiving DIC benefits
- Surviving spouses in receipt of DIC (Dependency and Indemnity Compensation)
- Current National Guard or Reserve members who have been Federal active service
- Discharged members of the Selected Reserve who have never been activated for Federal active service
- Discharged members of the National Guard who have never been activated for Federal active service
You still need to check the requirements for your VA loan. As you know, policies change all the time.
Types of Purchases That a VA Loan Can Fund
There are very specific rules about what a VA loan can be used for. The most common issue is who lives where. If you are using a VA loan to buy a house, then you and your dependents will need to live in the house. Starting your buy-to-let empire is a fine investment, so long as you don’t try to do it with your VA loan. Here are the projects you can use your VA loan to help fund.
- Build a home
- Buy a home or condominium unit in a VA-approved project
- Simultaneously purchase and improve a house
- Buy a manufactured home and/or lot
- Improve a home by installing energy-related features and improvements
There are rules around all of these, especially around buying condominiums, so make sure you do some checking before you make plans and/or try to commit.
How Funding Works
You are given a number that explains how much you are able to borrow with 0% down first. Though, if this amount isn’t enough, you can still get a loan for higher amounts, but you will need to pay a certain amount of money down.
While there is no PMI in when it comes to VA loans, you will have to pay a fee that covers the costs of the loan, and there are fees for those who default. The fee system seems to favor first-time buyers and disabled veterans. The fees rarely go over 10%, and people who were disabled during service may be able to have their fees waived.
Your entitlement is based on your current location. Also, once you read through the fine print, you can see how it is people who buy cheaper houses who benefit the most. This is especially true if you use the VA money to fix up the house and improve its value over the long term. You will have to budget for repayments and such, but you can use a WhatsMyPayment calculator for that. It is not free money, so make sure you can afford your payments before you get into debt.
Going Above Your Finance Amount
As mentioned earlier, you can go above your VA loan amount, but there will be a fee to pay. It is a weird fee because in some cases you only pay a fee for what you pay “Over” your allotted amount. For example, if you want $10K on top of your original eligible amount, then they will charge you a 25% down payment, but it will be just for the $10K and not the entire amount. Again, the system seems to favor people who buy cheaper houses, so perhaps stay within your allotted amount for your first VA loan.