How You Can Use Red Dragon Kratom as an Energy Booster and More

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages around the world. You probably drank a cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage this morning. Its stimulating effects are what keep people hooked. Most people claim they can’t go without it and even get withdrawals the day they are running late to work and skip out on this holy grail of a drink. However, the flavors and roasts can get pretty repetitive, and sometimes you want something different.
Kratom has been around for hundreds of years with many options to choose from. Red Dragon Kratom effects are very similar to the effects of caffeine, but it offers other benefits as well, such as pain relief. We’ll go ahead and take a look at why people are making the switch to kratom and ditching their cup of joe.
What is Red Dragon Kratom
Red Dragon Kratom is a newer strain in the world of kratom. It comes from a plant known as Mitragyna Speciosa and is part of the coffee family. The color comes from the red veins on these leaves. These evergreen trees are found in Southeast Asia where it was harvested for decades. The environment is ideal because of the tropical climate that gives exceptionally rich soil.
They first start by allowing the leaves on these tropical trees to mature. Once matured, the kratom farmers pick them and go through a drying process that may take days to weeks. The dried leaves are then crushed into a very fine powder. Drying the mature leaves as well as the soil and environment are what give Red Dragon its alkaloid-potent profile. Some natives even chew the leaves themselves before they crush them; however, you won’t find any leaves available to purchase. Sorry!
Benefits of Red Dragon
As mentioned, Red Dragon has a high number of alkaloids that are what make it so unique and favorable amongst the kratom community. It is considered a stimulant, just like caffeine, and has energy and mood-boosting effects. People love the focus and concentration they get when they are trying to work on an important project, study for an exam, or need a pick me up to get through the long and busy day.
It offers more than just energy, though. Here’s a list of some of the other reasons for its use:
- Pain Relief- The alkaloids contained in kratom attach to neurons and then send signals to the areas of pain and relax them. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.
- Stress Relief- People that feel overly stressed or even anxious like to use kratom as it relaxes the body. Sine Red Dragon is a red strain; these are known to be more calming and pain-relieving. Higher dosage amounts can make you feel overly relaxed and sedative, so we suggest not going overboard.
- Focus- Since Red Dragon kratom relaxes and stimulates the body and mind, many claim that they have more mental focus. It can be great to take if you’re trying to get things done.
These are just some of the few and more general benefits that most kratom consumers tend to experience when taking kratom. The effects of Red Dragon can vary from person to person. This is dependent on how much you weigh, your tolerance levels, and your sex.
Possible Side Effects
Too much of anything can cause unwanted side effects. This goes for everything in this world as far as products of consumption. Some people take too large of a dose or take it really frequently. This may cause:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abnormal sweating and increased heartbeat
- Shaking
You can definitely avoid these side effects if you take the right dosage that fits you and your needs. We also recommend not taking kratom every day unless needed. It can be great and enjoyable as occasional use.
Tips on Taking Red Dragon Kratom Powder
There are many ways to consume kratom, but the most traditional and popular way is in its powdered form. People make it into a tea, and they start off by simmering water for about 15-20 minutes, then adding the pre-measured kratom powder into the simmering water. Then, you let it simmer for another 15 minutes, and it is ready to consume in its hot form. You can add ice or chill it in the fridge for a few hours and make it an iced tea drink.
You don’t have to simmer it. Some put it in room-temperature water and drink it that way. Others who are more daring, use the “toss and wash” method, where they simply toss the measured dose of kratom powder into the mouth and wash it down with a beverage. It becomes effective in a shorter period of time, making It more potent. Beware, you might make a face from how bitter it is.
For those who are new to kratom, we suggest starting off with about 1.5 to 2 grams of kratom powder and slowly increasing over time until you reach the amount that gives you the benefits and effects you’re looking for.
Finding Good Quality Kratom is a Must
The best way to enjoy kratom is finding high quality, natural products. You can order kratom online and is easiest found that way. However, just make sure you do a little research on the ingredients and make sure it is 100% pure so that you can have the best experiences out of Red Dragon Kratom.