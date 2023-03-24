Understanding the EICR Testing Process: A Guide for Homeowners

As a homeowner, it’s important to understand the Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) testing process. In this guide, we’ll break the electrical testing process down into easy-to-understand steps and explain what to expect during EICR testing.
Step One: Visual Inspection
The first step involved in electrical safety testing from Hexo is a visual inspection of the electrical installation. During this step, an electrician will examine the installation and identify any visible damage or defects. They will also check for any issues with the wiring such as overheating, along with an assessment of the overall installation condition.
Step Two: Testing the Circuits
The electrician will then perform testing on the circuits within the electrical installation. This includes checking for any faults or defects such as earth faults, overloading, or short circuits. They will also perform an assessment of the current flow and make sure that the circuits are safe for use.
Step Three: Recording Observations and Recommendations
During the inspection, the electrician will record any observations and recommendations in the EICR report. This report will outline any potential hazards, issues, or defects that they have found with the electrical installation, along with providing recommendations for addressing or repairing them.
Step Four: Issuing the EICR Certificate
If the home’s electrical installation passes the certificate, the electrician will then issue an EICR certificate. This is a certificate to confirm that the electrical installation meets current electrical safety standards and is safe. If any issues have been identified during the inspection, they must be addressed before the electrician can issue the EICR certificate.
Why is an EICR Inspection Important for Homeowners?
There are several reasons why an EICR inspection is important for homeowners. Firstly, it ensures that the electrical installation in the property is safe to use. By identifying any potential defects or hazards, homeowners can take steps to address them before they become a bigger and more dangerous problem.
Secondly, an EICR inspection can help protect homeowners from legal action, especially if renting the property out to tenants. If you are renting your property out and a tenant is injured as a result of unsafe electrical installations, you may be held liable for damages. By having an up to date EICR certificate, you can demonstrate that you have taken steps to ensure tenant safety.
An EICR inspection can also help you save money in the long run. Issues with the electrics in a property are not just risky, they can also be expensive, and cause you to waste a lot of energy over time. By identifying and addressing problems early, you can not only save money on costly repairs and replacements, but also on the bigger energy costs that they may have led to over time.
An EICR inspection is an essential process for homeowners to ensure the safety and efficiency of their property. Whether you live in your home or rent it out, it’s essential to ensure that your electrical installations are safe for use and comply with current safety standards.