Types of Fraud with Bank Cards

Despite the fact that banks assure their customers of the reliability and safety of using plastic cards, fraudsters are finding new ways to illegally debit funds. This article contains common fraud schemes with bank cards, knowing which, you can prevent the theft of funds from your account.
It is quite difficult to deceive or hack the banking security system, so criminals try by any means to lure information about the card from the holder himself. To achieve their goal, they use all available resources – telephone, Internet sites, online banking, mobile banking, and other channels. If you need to make money quickly – try playing at PlayAmo casino. Here you will find many entertainment options for every taste.
By phone
This type of fraud has many variations, which are united by the fact that the cardholder is called from an unknown number and, under any pretext, is asked to provide its details. In most cases, attackers use the following schemes:
- Winning the lottery. The offender introduces himself as a manager of a well-known company and reports that the client has won a prank. To receive a reward, you must urgently send the details of your bank card.
- A call from bank security. A fake “employee” notifies the client that they tried to hack his card and asks for clarification of the data to correct the situation.
Phone scammers always speak confidently, have a well-trained voice, and have a pre-prepared answer to any question of the client.
Via SMS
This scheme has much in common with the previous method. The difference is that false information comes in the text of the SMS message. The mailing is carried out from an unknown number, but the scammers are signed by a well-known company.
A common example of such fake messages is: “Your card is blocked. Call back at +3926ХХХХХХХ. your bank.” If the client does not respond, then the criminals can send a second SMS with the threat of a fine or commission. The caller is asked to provide card details, to carry out manipulations at an ATM or Internet banking.
Via mobile banking
The “Mobile Bank” service allows you to make transactions using SMS commands. To transfer funds to another client, it is enough to send a message to the bank’s short number from the phone that is linked to the card. Fraudsters use this option in the following cases:
The phone was lost by the owner. Until the blocking of the SIM card, anyone can debit money from the card using SMS commands, a list of which is posted on the website of any bank.
The client refused the services of a specific mobile operator and did not turn off the mobile bank. In this case, the phone number will fall into the hands of a new subscriber, who may turn out to be a scammer and write off money via SMS commands.
Thanks to the use of a mobile bank, an attacker will also easily figure out in which organization the owner of the phone opened the card. Fraud with the transfer of money to the card
Criminals do not always aim to find out card details. The easiest way to illegal enrichment is to convince the client that he must transfer the money himself. Attackers offer to purchase goods at a bargain price and require the transfer of advance payment or the entire amount. Some scammers act as fictitious companies that offer remote work on the Internet with good earnings. The applicant only needs to confirm the seriousness of his intentions and transfer a certain amount to the account or card of the employer.
A common scheme of swindlers is also “helping relatives”. This method is most often used in relation to older people who are called and informed that their loved ones are in trouble. Fraudsters pose as law enforcement officers or medical professionals. They urgently demand to transfer money, threatening irreversible consequences for the life and health of loved ones.