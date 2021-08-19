Trading with the Help of Metatrader 4

The most effective platform in the world, thanks to which you can learn all the subtleties of trading and become the best in your business.
The MT4 platform appeared in 2002 and since then has become the leading platform for online financial trading. The platform is easy to configure, it is convenient for both beginners and experienced professionals to use it. Also, the Metatrader 4 download is easy to find for a more convenient operation.
Advantages of MetaTrader 4
- A universal and convenient trading platform
- Trading signals from the best suppliers
- Expert Advisors for algorithmic trading
- Access from a computer, smartphone, or a browser
What is attractive about the MetaTrader 4 platform?
The most efficient trading platform in the world.
The platform offers the lowest spread with the most effective tools and resources for trading. The most convenient platform for tracking Metatrader stocks
Access from any device
You can trade on MT4 on a computer, a mobile device based on iOS and Android, or simply through a browser. You just need to find the Meta4 trading platform download.
Analytics
View multiple timeframes, analysis tools, and technical indicators on convenient interactive charts.
Ease of use
The MT4 platform is convenient, easy to use, and at the same time supports a variety of functions that are necessary for professionals.
Hedging is allowed
A trader can hedge (insure) transactions to protect against unforeseen circumstances, including strong volatility.
Characteristics of MetaTrader 4
The MetaTrader 4 platform is characterized by maximum security and impeccable technical equipment. In particular, it supports the MQL4 programming language (MetaQuotes Language 4), which allows you to develop your own tools and options compatible with MetaTrader 4. The MQL4 language is based on the popular C++. You can use it to create the following systems.
- Expert Advisors (EA). An Expert Advisor is a program that can be used to apply automated strategies for forex trading.
- In addition to the pre-installed indicators, traders can create their own tools that can analyze the market based on certain conditions.
- Scripts (scripts). Using the script, you can program the execution of any function in MetaTrader 4: for example, close all pending orders or remove all indicators from the chart.
- Libraries. A library is a set of user functions aimed at storing and distributing components of user applications in MT4.
Main features of MetaTrader 4:
- one-click trading;
- support advisers;
- 9 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, M1);
- three types of charts (line, bar, candlestick), trade directly from the chart;
- 30 preset indicators;
- 24 graphical objects;
- a single point and a set of credentials for all;
- guaranteed security and a full backup;
- 4 types of pending orders;
- transaction history;
- trading;
- internal mail system;
- live news;
- manual MT4 and MQL4.
MetaTrader 4 on various devices
Minimum system requirements for AvaTrade MetaTrader 4
Window 7 or higher;
Intel Celeron processor with a clock speed of 1.7 GHz or higher;
RAM 256 MB or higher;
50 MB of free hard disk space.
Web-version
With the help of the MetaTrader 4 web platforms, you can trade directly from the browser. To access the platform, go to the MetaTrader 4 page of the website and click “Web Platform”. Then enter the account credentials and you can start trading. The web platform works with any browser and operating system, the only requirement is an Internet connection.
Main features:
- real-time quotes;
- reliable data protection;
- Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Mobile devices
The MetaTrader 4 platform is also available on Android and iOS mobile devices. Just go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, download the MetaTrader 4 application, select a broker and a server and enter the input data.
