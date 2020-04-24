Things to Know When Trading Forex for the First Time

There’s no doubt that the forex market shines like a beacon to aspiring traders, thanks largely to its size, the leverage that it offers and the derivative nature of currency.
In terms of the former, in excess of $5 trillion is invested globally in forex every day, while this market is worth a staggering $1.934 quadrillion and 2.5-times larger than the world’s GDP.
However, this market is also notoriously volatile and challenging, and in this respect, you’ll need to tread carefully when initially getting started. Here are some points to keep in mind:
1. Recognise that Knowledge is Your Best Weapon
Before you even begin to consider cracking the market and creating a viable forex trading strategy, it’s crucial that you build a solid foundation of knowledge that can inform every decision that you take.
This can be gathered through many channels, from online articles and tutorials to the real-time news resources commonly featured on virtual forex brokers. You could also consider embarking on a paid course, which are available to variable degrees of difficulty and can provide a comprehensive overview of everything you need to know.
While you can tailor your education depending on your own tastes and preferences, the key thing is that you build your knowledge basis and recognise just how important this process is.
2. Practice, Practice, Practice
A reputable forex broker can definitely play a pivotal role in guiding new traders, and this is borne out further by the presence of so-called ‘demo accounts’.
This feature can be accessed through any reputable forex broker for a period of months, during which time you’ll trade in a simulated, real-time environment where you won’t be required to risk any of your hard-earned capital.
As a result, this provides a valuable opportunity to test and hone your strategies in a completely risk-free environment, while helping you to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience of the marketplace.
3. Understand the Importance of Determinism
Regardless of which conditions and fate befalls the market, it’s important to note that the underlying rules that govern changes in the foreign exchange are relatively fixed.
This is why you should strive to create a viable trading strategy and stick to this as much as possible when starting out, particularly if this has been tested at length and has proven capable of delivering returns in the short, medium or long-term.
This approach also negates the potential risk of emotion-based trades, which often occur as a knee-jerk reaction to market developments as they unfold.