Top Tips for Getting Data Democratization Right

Data democratization is a trend that is growing in popularity. It’s a way to increase transparency and access to data while ensuring that everyone can use the data they need to do their jobs well. But it’s not easy! If you don’t get the strategy right, it could cause more problems than it solves. Here are some tips for getting data right in your organization.
Define the Scope of Data
Before you start, it’s essential to define the scope of your data project. You don’t want to spend time setting up a solution only to find out that it doesn’t do what you need it to do.
One way to avoid this is by setting goals before starting your project. This could be anything from creating a more efficient workflow, improving customer satisfaction, or increasing profitability.
Identify Your Target Audience
Finding your target audience is the first step in any project. A successful product or service will have a clearly defined and carefully targeted set of users who will benefit from it.
You should be able to identify who they are, their role in the business life cycle, how much knowledge they have about data and analytics, their motivations for using data and analytics services, and how they use data now.
Any barriers to adoption you might encounter along the way. Once you’ve got an idea of who’ll be using your new tool or service and why you can start thinking about ways to make sure those people use it effectively.
Address Data Governance
Once you’ve defined the governance model, it’s essential to define the roles and responsibilities of each group. In most cases, this will be an oversight committee made up of representatives from your business units and IT team. They will have a say in how data is executed within their unit or across departments.
The business side should include one or more representatives from each department who will ensure they understand what’s going on in other divisions, share best practices when possible, and help protect sensitive company information from unauthorized access or disclosure.
Establish an oversight group
While data is a process that the business should drive, it is also critical that there are checks and balances to ensure that no single department or individual has too much control over the process of democratizing your data.
This can be achieved by establishing a cross-functional group to oversee the data initiative. This group should have members from different departments and representatives from different levels in your organization, geographies, and industries (depending on what type of company you are in).
Align the Organizational Culture with the Business Strategy
A vital part of the culture change process is aligning your organizational culture with the business strategy. Organizational culture is “how people interact with each other, their environment, and their work.”
You need to get everyone on board for data to work
Data is not just a technical change, nor is it simply about access to data. It is a change in mindset from “I am the owner of this data” to “we are all owners of this data.” It requires that you get everyone on board with this idea and have them understand why it matters for the business, whether they work in sales, marketing, or research.
Conclusion
Data democratization is a powerful tool, but it’s one that can backfire if not approached with the right strategy. If you want to make sure your data initiative succeeds:
- Start by defining the scope of what you want to do and then determining who should be involved.
- From there, work on implementing policies that will align organizational culture with business goals so everyone is on board with what you’re doing.
- Take some time out to evaluate how everything is going before moving forward.
You don’t want any surprises later on down the road!