3 Tips to Save Money as a Remote Worker

Thanks to advancements in technology, including cloud computing and an evolving workplace, remote work has become the norm for many across the country. There are plenty of benefits to working from home, and it’s estimated the average worker can save about $4,000 per year just by going remote.
But, there are things you can do while you’re working at home to save even more money.
While working from home already has its benefits, every time you can save more money, you’re essentially giving yourself an even bigger “raise”.
So, what are some tips you can use to save money as a remote worker?
1. Make Your Own Meals
Remote work has seen a boom in popularity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s no coincidence that food delivery services have also seen a rapid rise. While some of that has to do with restaurants being closed for in-person dining, a lot of it is the result of people working at home and not wanting to cook.
It’s much easier to order lunch from an app on your phone than to take a break and make it yourself.
But, even if you order out a few times a week, it can quickly add up. You might be surprised by just how much you’re spending on takeout each month.
The solution? Make your own meals.
If that sounds easier said than done, form a strategy to make meal prep a part of your life. Take a break each day at the same time and have ingredients ready to go for a healthy lunch. Make sure you’re stocked with things like:
- Deli meats
- Cheese
- Ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables
- Pre-made smoothies or protein shakes
- Pre-made salads
- Mixed nuts or trail mix
- Granola
- Yogurt
There are plenty of grab-and-go options you can have for a tasty lunch or snack that won’t break your budget.
Alternatively, try meal prepping one day a week (preferably Sunday), so you can enjoy a homecooked lunch every day without having to lift a finger.
2. Cut Energy Costs in Your Home Office
Having a dedicated office space in your home is a great way to stay productive and focused. It can also help to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance.
But, can you actually save money by making a few changes to your office space, or by adjusting some habits?
Yes.
Once your office is all set up, you can save money every day by utilizing natural lighting, switching to a smart thermostat, and engaging in energy-efficient practices with your digital devices. Shut down your devices when they’re not in use, and if you don’t have a window in your office space, consider switching to energy-efficient LED bulbs.
When you know you’re going to be home more often, you can eventually make greater investments into switching all of your major appliances to be more energy-efficient. In the long run, you’ll end up saving a lot of money on your utility bills, and you’ll be doing something beneficial for the planet.
3. Get Reimbursed by Your Employer
First, consider the equipment you already have and what you’ll need. It’s okay to use furniture and gear you already own rather than buying something new. But, if you need something specific like an ergonomic chair, a new printer, or even a better wireless router, consider asking your employer for reimbursement. Keep your receipts, and you may not have to foot the bill for certain remote work expenses.
Not all remote workers are employed by a company. If you own a business or work as a freelancer, you can still make money while working from home by:
- Using free software and cloud services
- Using other freelance services to get things done
- Investing in products and services
- Claiming the right tax deductions
Whether you’re self-employed or working remotely under a business, there are plenty of perks. But, when you consider how much money you can save, rather than going into an office, working from home can provide quite a bit of extra income each year, and you can bolster that with a few simple tips and tricks.